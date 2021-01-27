Larry King's cause of death revealed

In recent years Larry King suffered many health issues and personal tragedies, including a heart attack, stroke and coma in 2019. He also lost 2 of his children 23 days apart in 2020. Larry King's death provided a huge opportunity for anti-Americans such as Railturd and Dumb Dude and Russian Bots to traffic misinformation and conspiracies linking Larry King's death to the Covid Vaccine. Read the rest of the story.

The former CNN star died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The cause of death was coronavirus, his sixth wife Julia Alexander confirmed to The Post in a phone interview from her home in Florida.

But his current wife said Larry beat Covid but the official cause of death was an infection called sepsis.

https://nypost.com/2021/01/24/larry-kings-sons-heartbroken-over-death-of-amazing-father/
 
Where in the hell do you think you're going to get accurate information on that? As much as the media is pushing pro vaccination you think you're going to get a accurate count from them?.

Funny thing is if you die from a stroke and you happen to test positive for covid, it's a covid death, if you take the vaccine and die 2 weeks later from a stroke you died of a stroke.
 
The far right seems to know these numbers.
 
Not really. George Floyd had Covid before he died from being sufficated by the cop. Cause of death was not Covid. But I'm sure it contributed to him not being able to breathe.

Another example you are in a bad car accident, have a stroke and die. What's the cause of death?

P.S. Larry King suffered his stroke in mid 2019. Was in a coma for 2 weeks. He had a heart attack in 1987 and multiple bipass surgery. Larry King's health was very poor. At the end of the day he lost his battle with Covid!
 
Trump's terrorist are! Just like Hitler's Nazis. One Trump terrorist was wearing a hoodie that read "Camp Auschwitz". Another one of his Nazi terrorist had a shirt on that read "6MWE".

Railturd, how does it feel getting exposed as a pathological liar?
 
