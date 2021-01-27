Larry King's cause of death revealed

In recent years Larry King suffered many health issues and personal tragedies, including a heart attack, stroke and coma in 2019. He also lost 2 of his children 23 days apart in 2020. Larry King's death provided a huge opportunity for anti-Americans such as Railturd and Dumb Dude and Russian Bots to traffic misinformation and conspiracies linking Larry King's death to the Covid Vaccine. Read the rest of the story.
The former CNN star died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The cause of death was coronavirus, his sixth wife Julia Alexander confirmed to The Post in a phone interview from her home in Florida.
But his current wife said Larry beat Covid but the official cause of death was an infection called sepsis.
https://nypost.com/2021/01/24/larry-kings-sons-heartbroken-over-death-of-amazing-father/
The former CNN star died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The cause of death was coronavirus, his sixth wife Julia Alexander confirmed to The Post in a phone interview from her home in Florida.
But his current wife said Larry beat Covid but the official cause of death was an infection called sepsis.
https://nypost.com/2021/01/24/larry-kings-sons-heartbroken-over-death-of-amazing-father/
Last edited: