Larry King's cause of death revealed

NowshesmyRuca said: Where in the hell do you think you're going to get accurate information on that? As much as the media is pushing pro vaccination you think you're going to get a accurate count from them?.



Funny thing is if you die from a stroke and you happen to test positive for covid, it's a covid death, if you take the vaccine and die 2 weeks later from a stroke you died of a stroke. Click to expand...

Not really. George Floyd had Covid before he died from being sufficated by the cop. Cause of death was not Covid. But I'm sure it contributed to him not being able to breathe.Another example you are in a bad car accident, have a stroke and die. What's the cause of death?P.S. Larry King suffered his stroke in mid 2019. Was in a coma for 2 weeks. He had a heart attack in 1987 and multiple bipass surgery. Larry King's health was very poor. At the end of the day he lost his battle with Covid!