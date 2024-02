'I Was Wrong': Ex-Trump White House Adviser Makes Surprise Confession On Fox Business​

Larry Kudlow issues a mea culpa about the economy under President Joe Biden.One of Donald Trump ’s leading economic advisers now admits he was wrong about the predictions he made for the economy under President Joe Biden “Mea culpa,” Fox Business host Larry Kudlow said on the air Thursday. “I was wrong about the slowdown and the recession, so was the entire forecasting fraternity.”