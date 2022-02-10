Laydown Lakers

Embarrassing to undermanned Portland.

POR roster looks like a G league unit.

GSW on deck, then Utah. I wonder if Vogel

is still around after AS break?

Westbrook out with mysterious back
ailment after ripping Vogel for
4th Q benching last.

Geez, they lost to a team with CJ Elleby!

Has anyone seen 'Gamebred'? 😁
 
I liked the Reeves, Westbrook guard combo tonight

Reeves is the new Caruso on defense with hair. Clean rejection on Klay at the rim.

Unfortunately lit a fire under Thompson in 4th.
 
NBA players have little motivation game to game, but had to think Lakeshow would play spirited after being ripped by everybody for walkthrough v. Portland.
 
It seems every time Westbrook drives to the hole these days, he puts some crazy English on the ball and it rarely goes in.

Great drives to the hole and then an inability to finish at the rim.

The years of wear-and-tear are showing on him at age 33.

He now is complaining of back issues.

No wonder some guys (Harden, Doncic, Curry, etc.) only play hard on the offensive side of the court.
 
makes you wonder when that trend will find its way into pricing.
 
