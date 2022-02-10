Laydown Lakers

Heim
EOG Master
Embarrassing to undermanned Portland.
POR roster looks like a G league unit.
GSW on deck, then Utah. I wonder if Vogel
is still around after AS break?
Westbrook out with mysterious back
ailment after ripping Vogel for
4th Q benching last.
Geez, they lost to a team with CJ Elleby!
Has anyone seen 'Gamebred'?
