Legal Online Sportsbook Signup Bonus Questions?

I know that there are legal sportsbooks in my state. I never bothered opening any accounts because I wasn't going to deposit or bet soon so want to do this when I'm ready to deposit and then bet. I want to sign up for each sportsbook signup bonus. I am aware the signup bonuses are not as good as it was few years ago when the signup bonuses were really good.



1. Do you all sign up with the sportsbook on the laptop or download the app on your smartphone and sign up there? I was never a fan of using my iphone to bet or anything because the screen is too small for me and I always prefer a laptop. I believe some sites require you to download the app on the phone and you can't sign up on a laptop? If so, which sites are these? I am planning to sign up on sites like draftkings, fanduel, betmgm etc.



2. When you sign up for an account, are you doing this on your wifi at home or it's better to use your cell phone data plan for that? The thing is if I'm placing bets on it in the future, I would be using my wifi at home or my phone if I'm outside the home but in the state. Obviously no issue if you are logging in and placing bets with your laptop on wifi or your iphone or wifi or data? Like if you are logging in from many different ISP's wouldn't your account have issues maybe?



3. I want to sign up with all the sites right now as I'm in the US at the moment. The thing is I won't be here that long and will most likely not be depositing soon and of course not betting soon. If I sign up for an account at each legal sportsbook online now, do you need to enter a signup promo code or you not do that until you deposit? If I sign up for an account now, do I need to make a deposit within x amount of days or I lose the chance to get a signup bonus? Will there be an issue if I create an account now and just browse lines and all of that but not deposit... but only months later make my 1st deposit... I still will get the signup bonus right? I know that when you deposit, you have a short amount of time to clear the rollover. I want to make sure if I create accounts now but don't deposit for a few months, I still get the deposit bonus when I make the deposit later on?
 
4. After I create an account on these sites, when do I submit my identification documents? I heard some books only do that when you withdraw but others don't? Now would it be a good idea where after you create an account... and not deposit yet... you just send in verification documents before you deposit even so that you are fully verified sowhen you withdraw in the future, you won't have issues like now send verification documents now? Or it's not a good idea just sending it in early to have your account already verified so you won't have issues withdrawing later on? I heard some people never get asked for verification documents? Now if you don't have a utility bill in your name, your ID and your US online bank account statement is more than enough right?



5. Are there people that travel to different states to take advantage of these signup bonuses? I heard years ago yes but now is it worth it or not since bonuses are not as good? You have to factor if you drive to that state and just make bets while in your car or like if you stay at a hotel for a day or few days? So if you have a draftkings account in say Pennsylvania, then you want to use draftkings while in vermont, you have to create a brand new account while in vermont? So couldn't you have like over 10 plus draftkings accounts if you open them in multiple states? Now do any of these sites allow you to get a signup bonus in each state? I can't imagine they do? It would be just so you could bet and nothing else?
 
