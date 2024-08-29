Legal Online Sportsbook Signup Bonus Questions?

I know that there are legal sportsbooks in my state. I never bothered opening any accounts because I wasn't going to deposit or bet soon so want to do this when I'm ready to deposit and then bet. I want to sign up for each sportsbook signup bonus. I am aware the signup bonuses are not as good as it was few years ago when the signup bonuses were really good.







1. Do you all sign up with the sportsbook on the laptop or download the app on your smartphone and sign up there? I was never a fan of using my iphone to bet or anything because the screen is too small for me and I always prefer a laptop. I believe some sites require you to download the app on the phone and you can't sign up on a laptop? If so, which sites are these? I am planning to sign up on sites like draftkings, fanduel, betmgm etc.







2. When you sign up for an account, are you doing this on your wifi at home or it's better to use your cell phone data plan for that? The thing is if I'm placing bets on it in the future, I would be using my wifi at home or my phone if I'm outside the home but in the state. Obviously no issue if you are logging in and placing bets with your laptop on wifi or your iphone or wifi or data? Like if you are logging in from many different ISP's wouldn't your account have issues maybe?







3. I want to sign up with all the sites right now as I'm in the US at the moment. The thing is I won't be here that long and will most likely not be depositing soon and of course not betting soon. If I sign up for an account at each legal sportsbook online now, do you need to enter a signup promo code or you not do that until you deposit? If I sign up for an account now, do I need to make a deposit within x amount of days or I lose the chance to get a signup bonus? Will there be an issue if I create an account now and just browse lines and all of that but not deposit... but only months later make my 1st deposit... I still will get the signup bonus right? I know that when you deposit, you have a short amount of time to clear the rollover. I want to make sure if I create accounts now but don't deposit for a few months, I still get the deposit bonus when I make the deposit later on?