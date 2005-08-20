Let's Keep These Feeble-Minded Threads To A Minimum Please

Sorry, couldn't resist!

But seriously, let's keep them to a minimum please

YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE!nono
 
See its threads like these that have intimidated me in the past. I don't know what you are talking about as far as feeble minded. It just seems like everybody is trying to get to know each other here.

Maybe we should keep the feeble minded posts about feeble minded posts to a minimum.
 
I, personaly, think the dump suffices for adult material. If we need to adjust settings for Pic sizes, we can.

I do like mature women.
 
Dewey Finn said:
Maybe we should keep the feeble minded posts about feeble minded posts to a minimum.
Now THERE is a PLAN !!! Dewey you will soon learn that once American Idol starts up again you will find yourself bang your head against the wall...LOL...you will see what I mean.bounce
 
Willy Loman,

Are you pruning them?

Have you ever tried sprinkling ephson salt around the base of the plant, scratch up the dirst a bit and water the bottom of the plant, never the leaves?


Scarlett
 
Scarlett, have used coffee grounds and eggs shells around the bottom, but blooms still aren't very big. Will give your advice a shot. I do prune them.
 
Willy Loman,

BTW, there is special ephson salt for flowers & roses make sure you use that on the roses. Have you ever heard of fish emollient that you dilute with water? If you can get past the horrible smell-----the roses love it!!!!!!

Sorry you don't like my new avatar :( But now that it is football season, I have to show my team spiritcheeleader cheeleader cheeleader GO FALCONS!!!!!!


Scarlett
 
Scarlett, my dad used to use it. No way I can get past the smell. Was 35 years ago and I still remember it. Will try the salts.
 
Of course General. I was growing Cherry Tomatoes, but they all died on me. Think I need to build up my soil, but not sure how. Fresh herbs are doing great except for my tarragon. Opinions? My soil has a high clay content.
 
Well Judge, first of all, they are damn good Mators. As for growing them I watch out the window about time to plant gardens and when the neighbors venture out to plant, I walk outside and start talking all friendly. As conversation develops, they always ask if I want a plant or two added for me. I always say yes. So, I just wait until they are off to work and I go get em'. LOL
 
I LOVE THIS THREAD!!!!!!!!:+thumbs-2 BUT, I have been told by some of the higher ups to watch myself. I tend to get carried away, late at night when I've had a drink or 2 or 3 or 4, well you get the picture!!! LOL Glad I don't drink very often. :D :D :D


Scarlett
 
I am sure Scarlett won't like this post but I have to attend her Family Reunion today. It's a BIG SOUTHERN event that takes up all day meeting with many others I hardly know that we only see once a year...

Biting tongue...

THE SHRINK
 
Bet there is some nice FOOD at that reunion. Mine are in June and usually to hot for me as we hold in park outside. I'd rather sit home and watch NASCAR.
 
Just returned from the Family Reunion...

It was GRRRRRRRRRRRRRR(inding) hot and I am happy to back home...

However, since I dont get to see my wife's ENTIRE (a lot, lol) Family that often, it was GRRRRRRRRRRRRRR (eat), Scarlett...:+silly-2+

THE SHRINK
 
