Let's Keep These Feeble-Minded Threads To A Minimum Please

BTW, there is special ephson salt for flowers & roses make sure you use that on the roses. Have you ever heard of fish emollient that you dilute with water? If you can get past the horrible smell-----the roses love it!!!!!!
Sorry you don't like my new avatar But now that it is football season, I have to show my team spiritcheeleader cheeleader cheeleader GO FALCONS!!!!!!
Of course General. I was growing Cherry Tomatoes, but they all died on me. Think I need to build up my soil, but not sure how. Fresh herbs are doing great except for my tarragon. Opinions? My soil has a high clay content.
Well Judge, first of all, they are damn good Mators. As for growing them I watch out the window about time to plant gardens and when the neighbors venture out to plant, I walk outside and start talking all friendly. As conversation develops, they always ask if I want a plant or two added for me. I always say yes. So, I just wait until they are off to work and I go get em'. LOL
I LOVE THIS THREAD!!!!!!!!:+thumbs-2 BUT, I have been told by some of the higher ups to watch myself. I tend to get carried away, late at night when I've had a drink or 2 or 3 or 4, well you get the picture!!! LOL Glad I don't drink very often.
I am sure Scarlett won't like this post but I have to attend her Family Reunion today. It's a BIG SOUTHERN event that takes up all day meeting with many others I hardly know that we only see once a year...