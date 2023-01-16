Like my chances with both these offenses

Dallas/Tampa Bay over 3.5 fg even



So expectant and honestly tired of seeing these 4th and short or medium situations in no man's land or in the red zone deep in opposition territory taking shots. Brady of course is not shy but he will go play for more field position rather than playing odds on the percentages. Prescott would be interception and sack prone on 3rd down conversion attempts. McCarthy and the seemingly disinterested Cowboys played their first team virtually all game against Washington and embarrassed thenselves. Smarter play early will lead to both teams not necessarily going for it with big yardage pending and TB is fundamental if they could stay close on 4th and needing points to stay close. The way both teams are playing, the team with the ball last could win. I like my chances with Maher and Aguayo. Perhaps the scoring will feel like Nebraska vs. Florida St. Give me this play just for kicks, no pun intended.