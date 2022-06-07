This is starting to remind me of the old ABA and USFL leagues taking players from the established league, only

with a lot more zeros.



Johnson now resigns and takes a 125 million from the Saudi's to play in a few Liv tournaments.



How much did Tiger turn down?



Seven tournaments, 25 million plus in prize money respectively.



Who can blame these guys for leaving the PGA?



PGA is going to have to relax some of their exclusivity rules or they'll lose their big names.