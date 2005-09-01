Looking for a good handicapper

I am interested in finding a good handicapper. I have followed the same handicapper for the last four years and I am getting tired of the shell game. This handicapper has so many different plays it is unreal. With so many different plays every week it is no accident that he always has a play that he can point to and say "look...we are over 60% ATS the last x number of years on this one". What he never mentions is that "this play over here that we are not touting is 35% ats the last 7 years, but rest assured if it does good for as little as two years in a row we will be promoting this play".

I heard a guy named Kevin O'Neil (sp?) on the radio yesterday and he sounded like he knew a lot about college football. Anyone ever heard of this guy?

I am interested in a handicapper that has one set of plays every week such that subscribers at least know what they are supposed to be betting on.

Books Worst Enemy
 
I would say follow Shrink, but after today it looks like you would be right back where you started from!
 
Just go to any football forum and follow the guys who are consistent, You can do this with guys who win or lose and best of all it is free.
 
Kevin O'neil has written 2 very good books on sports wagering. I've read them both and recommend them highly. But DON'T pay anyone for picks.
 
Do not pay anyone for picks. If you lack confidence in your ability to handicap, just do some looking around this site and you will find plenty of sharp cookies to ride. Good luck:smokesmal
 
I would not pay for picks as you can find guys right here for free

Panther is solid

Glacker is solid espeically in tennis
 
