Looking for a good handicapper

I am interested in finding a good handicapper. I have followed the same handicapper for the last four years and I am getting tired of the shell game. This handicapper has so many different plays it is unreal. With so many different plays every week it is no accident that he always has a play that he can point to and say "look...we are over 60% ATS the last x number of years on this one". What he never mentions is that "this play over here that we are not touting is 35% ats the last 7 years, but rest assured if it does good for as little as two years in a row we will be promoting this play".



I heard a guy named Kevin O'Neil (sp?) on the radio yesterday and he sounded like he knew a lot about college football. Anyone ever heard of this guy?



I am interested in a handicapper that has one set of plays every week such that subscribers at least know what they are supposed to be betting on.



Later,

Books Worst Enemy