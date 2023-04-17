Love CBB Play-In.....NBA, Not So Much...

I know many will disagree, but you play 82 games to segregate the best 8. Leave it at that. Because the current system rewards who is hot

not who is best.



Memphis has the best home record in the NBA, in 48 minutes (HCA) it's gone. Same with Milwaukee.



If you heard the broadcast of the games all mentioned home teams chomping at the bit waiting to play. A little rust maybe.



Not sure what the solution is but a sharp guy like Cuban wanted no part of this play-in madness to who knows where.