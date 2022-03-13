LSU Coach Wade Gone...

NCAA's enforcement staff received information that Wade "arranged for, offered and/or provided impermissible payments, including cash payments, to at least 11 men's basketball prospective student-athletes, their family members, individuals associated with the prospects and/or nonscholastic coaches in exchange for the prospects' enrollment at LSU.


Give me over 11 for the limit....

Will, you can't get good too fast.

Musselman next?
 
K-State Bruce Weber resigned the other day because this kind of shit is continually unpunished.

He says he ran a clean program.

Who knows? But his players graduated.
 
