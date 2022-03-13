LSU Coach Wade Gone...

Heim
EOG Master
NCAA's enforcement staff received information that Wade "arranged for, offered and/or provided impermissible payments, including cash payments, to at least 11 men's basketball prospective student-athletes, their family members, individuals associated with the prospects and/or nonscholastic coaches in exchange for the prospects' enrollment at LSU.
Give me over 11 for the limit....
Will, you can't get good too fast.
Musselman next?
Give me over 11 for the limit....
Will, you can't get good too fast.
Musselman next?