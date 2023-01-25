Watch MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street | Netflix Official Site This docuseries follows the rise and fall of financier Bernie Madoff, who orchestrated one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in Wall Street history.

Anyone watching this on Netflix? I'm though 2 of 4 episodes, and it is fantastic.How this guy did what he did is incomprehensible. I cannot believe what lengths were taken to perpetuate the fraud.It is tragic that a lot of people lost a lot of money, even life savings, but it really is an amazing story.If you haven't seen it, start watching.