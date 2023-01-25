mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Anyone watching this on Netflix? I'm though 2 of 4 episodes, and it is fantastic.
How this guy did what he did is incomprehensible. I cannot believe what lengths were taken to perpetuate the fraud.
It is tragic that a lot of people lost a lot of money, even life savings, but it really is an amazing story.
If you haven't seen it, start watching.
Watch MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street | Netflix Official Site
This docuseries follows the rise and fall of financier Bernie Madoff, who orchestrated one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in Wall Street history.
www.netflix.com