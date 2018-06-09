Magic Johnson, if you’re reading this

Re: Magic Johnson if you’re reading this

Re: Magic Johnson if you’re reading this

I’m gonna say he’s not reading this.
 
Re: Magic Johnson, if you’re reading this

If Magic checks in, Railbird could be in big trouble.
 
Re: Magic Johnson, if you’re reading this

If he goes to the sixers, NOBODY beats them. LBJ, will ALWAYS be the best to play the game. AA, you still HAVE NOT answered my question. How many RINGS does MJ have without SCOTTIE, WHAT IS HIS PLAYOFF RECORD WITHOUT SCOTTIE. Did LBJ ever play with a player like SCOTTTIE, OR A REBOUDER LIKE RODMAN.
 
Re: Magic Johnson, if you’re reading this

if nothing else, LBJ gets a thattaboy for glossy stats in a four game sweep. He couldn’t play with Irving, he also picked these players. I don’t see LBJ taking a pay cut to attract FA’s to Cleveland either. Instead, he’ll jump ship and look for a very good team that’s a “good fit for him”. I hope it’s the Lakers so they can have that sideshow.
 
Re: Magic Johnson, if you’re reading this

LeBron had no problem playing with Irving, it was Irving who didn't want to stay in Cleveland
 
Re: Magic Johnson, if you’re reading this

Not for money, for more recognition, he was tired of being "Robin" to Lebron's "Batman", and he knew if he stayed where he was he would be second fiddle, it would always be "LeBron's team", the Cavs could have traded him anywhere, he's fortunate to have ended up in a great situation with Boston
 
Re: Magic Johnson, if you’re reading this

Why does it seem the entire league has found ways to align against Lebron. Why is no one running to Lebron?
 
Re: Magic Johnson, if you’re reading this

Because he's a ball hog/glory monger. Nobody wants to play with a guy like that. Not even in a local pick up game..... That's not how you make a team better.
 
Re: Magic Johnson, if you’re reading this

Yep. You got a team of young influential players ya better think long and hard what you want to sacrifice taking Lebron on for two or three years.
 
Re: Magic Johnson, if you’re reading this

Magic is a big dummy. Magic is the only NBAe GM capable of adding Lebron and not becoming a contender.
 
thats only because he is a leftwing homosexual and passed that on to his son. same reason the dodgers sponsored him, he works in concert with his queer jew agent peter gruber, they are butt buddies going back 40 years now. this is new world order messaging, someone mentioned wade in this thread, he pedo him so he turned tranny. this is what the left does, they work hand in hand with satan. Hail to the Redskins. Hell with the commandos.
 
