Magic Johnson, if you’re reading this

blueline said: now part owner of the Washington Commanders Click to expand...

thats only because he is a leftwing homosexual and passed that on to his son. same reason the dodgers sponsored him, he works in concert with his queer jew agent peter gruber, they are butt buddies going back 40 years now. this is new world order messaging, someone mentioned wade in this thread, he pedo him so he turned tranny. this is what the left does, they work hand in hand with satan. Hail to the Redskins. Hell with the commandos.