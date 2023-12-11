Mahomes needs to stfu

Tell your idiot receiver to not line up offsides and next time don't take a dive out of bounds to draw the flag at the end of a playoff game. FU.
toney was way over, besides mahomey was whistled in every playoff win he has ever had, guy is a punk.
best refs i saw this yr were the albany-idaho refs from saturdayAmazing you are blaming a player and not a referee…..is this the new you?
It certainly wasn't a good look. Toney had a rough game yesterday.
HelmetAnd the Bills player is almost offsides. Not sure if they go by feet or helmet.
Pretty good take here -If The Ref Doesn't Throw The Flag, For The Obvious Offsides, Then We Hear BAG JOB, All Week.
Then NFL Would To Come Out With Statement, In Regards To Integrity of Game, As Millions Change Hands, But In Wrong Direction.
Flag Determined The Team Who Was Going To Cash.
It Was A Penalty, Mahomes, You Little Fvckin Bitch.
Man Up.
You Lost.
Along with their fat ass HC eating fast food on my TV!The Chiefs need to go away.
thats not how the libs roll, women speak 1st until its war timeYou know who needs to STFU?…..
Wives, girlfriends, and family members of these NFL players….
Remember after the giants beat the patriots Gisele said "tom cant throw the ball AND catch the ball at the same time"?You know who needs to STFU?…..
Wives, girlfriends, and family members of these NFL players….
yes, she is a dumb brazilian with horse face, gets her way in life because she is 6 feet tall

Another Dell Dude winner.I predict Mahomes mea cookies today. Somebody will sit him down and explain that this is not a good look. Reid knew better but played along. All respect I didn't have for him is gone.
