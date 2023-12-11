Mahomes needs to stfu

I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Master
It's a mess. We live in a totally different world now where many just can't control their emotions. These fools got kids who watch them. Everybody is crying.

Toney was offsides man. 100%

Tantrums By grown adult men. Throwing shit. Breaking tablets. Throwing helmets. Bunch of babies.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
I predict Mahomes mea cookies today. Somebody will sit him down and explain that this is not a good look. Reid knew better but played along. All respect I didn't have for him is gone.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Master
If The Ref Doesn't Throw The Flag, For The Obvious Offsides, Then We Hear BAG JOB, All Week.

Then NFL Would To Come Out With Statement, In Regards To Integrity of Game, As Millions Change Hands, But In Wrong Direction.

Flag Determined The Team Who Was Going To Cash.

It Was A Penalty, Mahomes, You Little Fvckin Bitch.

Man Up.

You Lost.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
I have to explain. mikey is in the thread. Thanks to Mahomes, the next time something obvious is not called on a crucial play, it will be compared to this call. No good. No good.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Almost Allright

Almost Allright

GO Bucks!!!
Yeah it’s time. Too much noise with this group. On the field, off the field, as Cheap said on your TV, the wives, the girlfriends. Who needs all that noise in their life?

And the final nail for me is they have entered into the we are entitled zone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top