Malcolm Jenkins

#1
#1
If you really have an issue with your teammate Drew Brees then you speak to him one on one, man to man. You don't make a video of yourself and tweet it out to millions of people. Guy's a clown. Not half the player he used to be either. The sooner he retires the better.
 
Unbelievable. The hubris and sense of entitlement from Jenkins. Jenkins signed in the off season. He hasn't played a single game for them. He's going to tell Drew Brees what to do?

If I'm the owner, I cut Jenkins immediately. Clubhouse trouble maker.
 
Yea. And watch that become a kappernick.
 
I guarantee Damn Tee you more of the Saints agree with Malcom than the ignorant Brees.

Backlash from Michael Thomas, among others, forces Drew Brees to clarify comments
Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who possibly has political aspirations, may be rethinking his future career choices after jumping onto a third rail with both feet on Wednesday.
Brees, at a critical moment in American history that has caused many to reconsider the message arising from the anthem protests launched by Colin Kaepernick in 2016, has reiterated his objection to the method.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees said.
Apart from the remark making “Drew Brees” on the Twitter’s top trending topics as of this posting, one of his most important teammates has posted a couple of tweets that, given the context, seem to be a message to Brees.
He don’t know no better,” Thomas initially said.
Thomas later added: “We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that.”
Brees has since provided a statement to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com.
“I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice,” Brees said. “I also stand with my grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other military men and women who do it on a daily basis.”
Brees may have more to do to put the toothpaste back in the tube on this one. There’s a chance that, ultimately, he may just have to find a way to coexist with the uncontained dental product.
 
Brees will have the last laugh. How much money has he helped Thomas make?

I hope some of Brees' passes sail a bit high.....let Thomas stretch out while one defender targets high, and the other takes out his knees.
 
He doesn't understand the very valid protest Kaep, and many other players have done, and hopefully will do again. It's a slap in the face to his teammates. His teammates are trying to educate him. I hope they do and that Drew will participate in any protest coming up this season.
 
I would hope Brees isn't that much of an idiotic punk. Unless I'm betting against NO.
 
I assumed your answer would be this baseless. Thanks.
 
Guesser, I respect your opinion but don't you think Jenkins did it the wrong way? I've noticed over the years Jenkins likes having the camera on him. I feel like he made this video not because he cares so deeply about the topic but because he he was looking for some attention. He's an attention whore. I question his motive when making the video. If you really do feel so deeply about this and you are so disappointed in your teammate's statement then you should talk to your teammate man to man not make a video that you know damn well will go viral. Just my two cents.
 
Did Brees do it the wrong way? Brees went public, so his teammates are going public. You're assuming they haven't talked to him privately? Jenkins is a long time Saint and teammate of Brees. So is Mike, and the others. They're allowed to disagree.
 
I gave you an answer. You came back insulting me. At least I'm smart enough to think for myself, and make my own decisions, rather than have to side with the Cultists beacuse poster "runner" made me do it. Sorry, you're a fraud.
 
Not sure if you can really compare Brees' statement to Jenkins telling Brees to "shut the fuck up." Apples and oranges imo.
 
This Fraud lying traitor Cultist has been given many, many opportunities to show some, ANY disagreement with Dear Leader. He's incapable of it. Meanwhile Guesser takes shots at Obama, Biden, Pelosi, and anyone else he disgrees with, no matter the party. But I'm the one who can't think for himself, and straight down the party line, LOL.
 
I'm pro choice, dipshit. Always have been. Always will be.

You can't even admit to someone from the Obama administration lying about Russian collusion when the facts are right in front of your face.
 
Jenkins is one of the most activist players in the NFL, and has been for years. Brees knew what he was doing, IMO. I don't think it's that big a deal.
 
Except I've said about a half dozen times that your low level nobody said something different on TV than she did in hearings. According to you that PROVES that there was no Russia connection with the Idiot and his people, even though all of our intelligence communities say there was.
 
