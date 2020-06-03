Malcolm Jenkins

TheGuesser said: He doesn't understand the very valid protest Kaep, and many other players have done, and hopefully will do again. It's a slap in the face to his teammates. His teammates are trying to educate him. I hope they do and that Drew will participate in any protest coming up this season. Click to expand...

Guesser, I respect your opinion but don't you think Jenkins did it the wrong way? I've noticed over the years Jenkins likes having the camera on him. I feel like he made this video not because he cares so deeply about the topic but because he he was looking for some attention. He's an attention whore. I question his motive when making the video. If you really do feel so deeply about this and you are so disappointed in your teammate's statement then you should talk to your teammate man to man not make a video that you know damn well will go viral. Just my two cents.