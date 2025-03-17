March Madness Thoughts Observations & Comments...

When I see MICH only -3, the days of the surprise mid-majors is over....

Torvik and Pomeroy have changed the value game forever....
 
Murphy’s Best said:
Can UCSD handle Michigan’s twin towers?
They couldn't handle Irvine's 7 footer all three games. They needed to double him yesterday every time he touched the ball, luckily Irvine couldn't hit a 3. That strategy won't work v. MICH.

But SD guards are as good as MICH IMO, if not better.
 
Purdue losses 6 out of their last 9, including 2 games to Michigan, who won the Big 10 tournament. Purdue gets a 4 and Michigan a 5 seed.
 
Heim said:
Lean over on the total?
 
UCSD/Michigan earily reminds me of the Oakland/Kentucky game a few years ago. On paper it looked UK all the way until the OAK guard went nuts from 3 point land...Calipari's head was spinning.

UCSD's Gray has that ability and San Diego is getting all the early money.
 
Wisconsin plays 4 games in 4 days. Their reward? Get sent to 5000 feet elevation in Denver. It shouldn't matter vs Montana, but that 2nd game vs either BYU or VCU could end Wisky's season.
 
I think the Big 10 is down. Last year Edey and Shannon were clearly the two best players. By comparison, the top 3 scorers this year: Martinelli (NW) was 55th in conf scoring last year, Kaufman Renn (Purdue) was 71st in scoring last year, and Brice Williams (Nebraska) was 23rd last season. If these guys were elite they wouldn’t have been middling players a season ago.
 
Last edited:
If PUR Smith is their ( Big10) player of the year, definitely down.

Against SC he wasn't the best player on the court, SC Claude was.
 
I have to snicker when analyst are comparing stats of a Big 5 school with a small mid major opponent.

It's easier and more efficient to compare pace and style and look at the total
 
