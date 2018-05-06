Markelle Fultz

King Felix said: The game will be all mental for fultz. He has all the talent in the world but does he have the mind to deal with the grind of the game is the question. I am in the minority certainly but I still like the ceiling of Fultz more than Tatum. Fultz does not need to be a great shooter to be a superstar in this league; Tatumdoes. Fultz is more explosive and a better play maker. Click to expand...

Re: Markelle FultzThis might be true, but Tatum is already a great shooter who figures to only get better. Tatum is 20 years old and already has a complete offensive game, he can shoot the three, he has a mid range game, he takes it to the rim and is a good finisher at the rim, he can also take his man off the dribble and make a play for himself, many times the ball has ended up in his hands with the shot clock winding down, and he's able to beat his man off the dribble and make a play, either for himself or a teammate. I don't know what type of career Fultz ends up having, but if they had to do it over again, I think they take Tatum with the first pick. Simmons is a PG who can't shoot the ball outside the paint, if Fultz was healthy and playing, he would have to play the two since Simmons can't, Fultz is a good enough shooter to play either the point or the two, but Simmons isn't, the guy they should have taken was Tatum. Last night they started TJ McConnell at the three, swap him for Tatum and how do the Sixers look. A backcourt of Simmons and Redick, Embiid at center, and Saric and Tatum up front. Tatum is just the type of player the Sixers need, an athletic wing who can score from anywhere on the floor, but can also create for himself. Obviously they weren't as high on Tatum as Boston was, Tatum was Ainge's guy right from the start, and maybe everything works out for Fultz, but right now I have to think secretly the Sixers brass wishes they could go back in time and do things different regarding the draft.