Markelle Fultz

railbird
Retweeting mom;s posts on Twitter and arguing with trolls, #1 overall with DNPs. A 19 yr old going on 12. This is the new NBA, hard to watch, harder to promote.
 
Re: markell fultz

Re: markell fultz

My fantasy pal over at TGF said that a game of horse between Fultz and Simmons would take 4.5 hours to complete...had to laugh at that remark....not far from the truth...:LMAO:LMAO
 
Re: Markelle Fultz

Very funny line.

Likewise, a game of HORSE between Curry and Thompson also could last 4.5 hours but for very different reasons.
 
Re: Markelle Fultz

I think Fultz ultimately will be a very good player. The few times I've seen bim he minds me of Rondo. An absolute assist machine. Certainly, he needs more maturity and a healthy summer. Attending UDub was a bad move. The guy the Sixers should have drafted is Mitchell.
 
Re: Markelle Fultz

Don Eagleston said:
I think Fultz ultimately will be a very good player. The few times I've seen bim he minds me of Rondo. An absolute assist machine. Certainly, he needs more maturity and a healthy summer. Attending UDub was a bad move. The guy the Sixers should have drafted is Mitchell.
Mitchell was a find.

Great quickness and I hope he develops on the defensive end of the floor too.
 
Re: Markelle Fultz

Don Eagleston said:
I think Fultz ultimately will be a very good player. The few times I've seen bim he minds me of Rondo. An absolute assist machine. Certainly, he needs more maturity and a healthy summer. Attending UDub was a bad move. The guy the Sixers should have drafted is Mitchell.
No one had Mitchell going that high, saying they should have taken Mitchell is playing the results, had they taken him first they would have been ridiculed, the guy they should have taken was Tatum, Fultz is a PG, they already have Simmons at that position, Tatum is a wing player and would have meshed perfectly with Simmons. I have no idea what kind of player Fultz ultimately becomes, I do know Tatum will be special
 
Re: Markelle Fultz

John Kelly said:
Mitchell was a find.

Great quickness and I hope he develops on the defensive end of the floor too.
My pal had a great Mitchell comp - Derrick Rose with a little less finish around the rim but a better outside game. Mitchell is reckless like Derrick was - amongst the trees with great verticality... with an incredible motor. Exciting as anyone. Here's to hoping Mitchell stays healthy.
 
Re: Markelle Fultz

Don Eagleston said:
I think Fultz ultimately will be a very good player. The few times I've seen bim he minds me of Rondo. An absolute assist machine. Certainly, he needs more maturity and a healthy summer. Attending UDub was a bad move. The guy the Sixers should have drafted is Mitchell.
The game will be all mental for fultz. He has all the talent in the world but does he have the mind to deal with the grind of the game is the question. I am in the minority certainly but I still like the ceiling of Fultz more than Tatum. Fultz does not need to be a great shooter to be a superstar in this league; Tatum does. Fultz is more explosive and a better play maker.
 
Re: Markelle Fultz

King Felix said:
My pal had a great Mitchell comp - Derrick Rose with a little less finish around the rim but a better outside game. Mitchell is reckless like Derrick was - amongst the trees with great verticality... with an incredible motor. Exciting as anyone. Here's to hoping Mitchell stays healthy.
Rose was too athletic for his own good.

Basketball is a game of quick starts and quicker stops.

And Rose loved the jump stop.

Because of his wild athleticism, he never developed as a cerebral player.

Sad to see him now, knowing what could have been.
 
Re: Markelle Fultz

King Felix said:
The game will be all mental for fultz. He has all the talent in the world but does he have the mind to deal with the grind of the game is the question. I am in the minority certainly but I still like the ceiling of Fultz more than Tatum. Fultz does not need to be a great shooter to be a superstar in this league; Tatum does. Fultz is more explosive and a better play maker.
Good points, Timely.

And Tatum has Stevens and Fultz doesn't.

Something about Fultz laughing and joking on the bench bothered me during the Celtics series.
 
Re: Markelle Fultz

John Kelly said:
Rose was too athletic for his own good.

Basketball is a game of quick starts and quicker stops.

And Rose loved the jump stop.

Because of his wild athleticism, he never developed as a cerebral player.

Sad to see him now, knowing what could have been.
He played at one pace his entire life and that pace did his body in. Injuries are still a lot of luck... Russell plays at that same tempo but has survived it. Prime Rose sure was fun to watch; not often does someone (a pg) come into the league that not a single person can stay in front of or get above of. It makes you marvel at a guy like Iverson who stayed healthy for so long despite living amongst the trees as a tiny guy... playing recklessly night in and night out. The practice speech was still one of the most sensical tirades by an athlete ever.
 
Re: Markelle Fultz

John Kelly said:
Good points, Timely.

And Tatum has Stevens and Fultz doesn't.

Something about Fultz laughing and joking on the bench bothered me during the Celtics series.
He's just a kid who dealt with failure and injury for the first time in his life; We have no clue how he'll bounce back but watching him at Washington... make no mistake he had all the skills to dominate the game from the PG position and he was not a dumb player. It's ironic because my biggest concern for Fultz coming out of college was that he chose to play at Washington... and that seemed to show this year with his attitude. He's young enough to change; I actually think the soft spoken Dr J was challenging the kid with his Tatum comments because he knows how talented he is. I dont think he meant disrespect.

I understand your thoughts though, but seeing him in good spirits isn't a bad sign for his future in my opinion. We'll see how much he's learned next year.
 
Re: Markelle Fultz

I failed to appreciate Iverson in the moment largely because Jordan dominated the league during the early part of Iverson's career and Kobe took over after Jordan left.

My bad.

Only later did I recognize him as the warrior he was.

Saw him as a mad gunner and vividly remember his Sixers teammates simply standing around watching him play one-on-five basketball.

A.I.'s mother was only 15 years old when Iverson was born.
 
Re: Markelle Fultz

IWishIWasAPro said:
and Iverson played his career with players who rocked one another.
The irony with Iverson is its probably the thing that made him possibly pound for pound the best of all-time - his stubbornness, pride and drive - that has destroyed his life. He had a tough upbringing and fought for himself every step of the way... but he succumbed to the demons of alcohol and temptations of other addictions and has destroyed his life. It's been sad to watch, but his legacy will always be the guy that continues to prove basketball advanced metrics need fine tuning. Because ts% and everything else is great but we still can't quantify the game changing ability of being such a creative force that defenses collapse on you repeatedly opening up everything for everyone else. Iverson took a team with Eric snow being an important piece (possibly the third most important) to an NBA finals... and people like to say LeBron had no help.
 
Re: Markelle Fultz

Iverson stepped over Lue like Stevens is about to.

Iverson played over 42.5 mpg 6 times in his career. No NBA player played more than 36.5 this year.
 
Re: Markelle Fultz

King Felix said:
The game will be all mental for fultz. He has all the talent in the world but does he have the mind to deal with the grind of the game is the question. I am in the minority certainly but I still like the ceiling of Fultz more than Tatum. Fultz does not need to be a great shooter to be a superstar in this league; Tatumdoes. Fultz is more explosive and a better play maker.
This might be true, but Tatum is already a great shooter who figures to only get better. Tatum is 20 years old and already has a complete offensive game, he can shoot the three, he has a mid range game, he takes it to the rim and is a good finisher at the rim, he can also take his man off the dribble and make a play for himself, many times the ball has ended up in his hands with the shot clock winding down, and he's able to beat his man off the dribble and make a play, either for himself or a teammate. I don't know what type of career Fultz ends up having, but if they had to do it over again, I think they take Tatum with the first pick. Simmons is a PG who can't shoot the ball outside the paint, if Fultz was healthy and playing, he would have to play the two since Simmons can't, Fultz is a good enough shooter to play either the point or the two, but Simmons isn't, the guy they should have taken was Tatum. Last night they started TJ McConnell at the three, swap him for Tatum and how do the Sixers look. A backcourt of Simmons and Redick, Embiid at center, and Saric and Tatum up front. Tatum is just the type of player the Sixers need, an athletic wing who can score from anywhere on the floor, but can also create for himself. Obviously they weren't as high on Tatum as Boston was, Tatum was Ainge's guy right from the start, and maybe everything works out for Fultz, but right now I have to think secretly the Sixers brass wishes they could go back in time and do things different regarding the draft.
 
Re: Markelle Fultz

King Felix said:
Magic Johnson couldn't have made those bums better.
Agreed, and it was the same with Simmons. When Simmons played for LSU they had no talent around him, they didn't even make the tournament, not Fultz's fault he had little around him in college. Rail said the same thing the other day about Jaylen Brown at Cal, how he didn't make players better and they lost a bunch of games, which is ridiculous, and we're now seeing the kind of player Brown can be.
 
railbird said:
Retweeting mom;s posts on Twitter and arguing with trolls, #1 overall with DNPs. A 19 yr old going on 12. This is the new NBA, hard to watch, harder to promote.
The backstory is more interesting than watching them play basketball. Guys living in a bubble, under a sort of quaranteen in Florida with million dollar Amazon budgets for their personal expense. The players have been ordering gourmet food and expensive wine for dinners to the point that some of them are bonafide wine connoseurs
 
Biff41 said:
The backstory is more interesting than watching them play basketball. Guys living in a bubble, under a sort of quaranteen in Florida with million dollar Amazon budgets for their personal expense. The players have been ordering gourmet food and expensive wine for dinners to the point that some of them are bonafide wine connoseurs
One order was 89 cases of wine.......I'm sure most went to Chris Paul since he's the biggest whiner.
 
King Felix said:
Re: Markelle Fultz



The game will be all mental for fultz. He has all the talent in the world but does he have the mind to deal with the grind of the game is the question. I am in the minority certainly but I still like the ceiling of Fultz more than Tatum. Fultz does not need to be a great shooter to be a superstar in this league; Tatum does. Fultz is more explosive and a better play maker.
Sorry Timely but you take the L in this thread, Tatum is a star and Fultz, well let's just say he isn't a star and leave it that at
 
