Married jockeys and NYRA

Jockey Calls on Guild, Fans for Help Changing Rule for Married Riders
Jockeys Trevor McCarthy and Katie Davis received a surprising wedding “present” earlier this week.
The couple, who were married in mid-December, were stunned to learn that due to New York State Gaming Commission rules their horses must be coupled in the wagering whenever they ride in the same race at New York Racing Association tracks.
