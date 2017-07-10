Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

Birdie's phrase in the thread title pays homage to Jim Harbaugh's book titled "Enthusiasm Unknown to Mankind."
fredwilsonpic.twitter.com/oOOJUYm1uW
a little swimming and a little chess
what do you do on a lazy day?
dog paddled in the swimming pool earlier, and playing chess now. Whats up?
gambing tip- take Simona Halep next 3 matches.
dog paddled in the swimming pool earlier, and playing chess now. Whats up?
gambing tip- take Simona Halep next 3 matches.
gambing tip- take Simona Halep next 3 matches.
Matt Hatfield/railbird's terrible tennis picks are responsible for the untimely demise of OSU Cowboys, an ex-poster here.
He bought Hatfield's picks, bet heavily on them, and went heavily into debt.
Matt Hatfield/railbird's terrible tennis picks are responsible for the untimely demise of OSU Cowboys, an ex
OSU Cowboys will tell you something much different. that I can tell you. I would give him stuff that would go from -120 and close -320.
I don't have the facts like you do, but did Birdie force the guy to buy his tennis picks? Who made him wager
ITs Fake news. OSU profited from my tennis plays, greatly.
TOuts are ex-gamblers who go bust....
I don't have the facts like you do, but did Birdie force the guy to buy his tennis picks? Who made him wager-over-his-head?
OSU Cowboys will tell you something much different. that I can tell you. I would give him stuff that would go from -120 and close -320.
But never understood the argument "If you are so good, why don't you just bet your own plays?"
/QUOTE]
Because if one is really good, why sink to that level? Touts just come across as scum.
Because if one is really good, why sink to that level? Touts just come across as scum.
Well, the person buying the package is not necessarily getting a good number because the tout moved the line with his play.I have no problem if someone works hard and is good at something. Then markets themselves to add more to the bottom line.
Responsibility lies with the consumer. No one forces anyone to buy plays from anyone.
Personally, Ive never paid for a tout. And I never would.
No, railbird didn't force the guy to wager over his head, but if railbird were a better handicapper, OSU Cowboys would still be posting here. Instead, we have another Shrink situation.
OSU Cowboys would confirm what I posted. Unfortunately he can't, because of you.
The fact that you sent him a pick where the line moved heavily is irrelevant to this discussion.
This was posted about on this board in the past and you didn't even respond.
I never saw anything about this in the past, what happened to OSU? Enjoyed his gambling posts, just not the posts about his wife/gf.
Well, the person buying the package is not necessarily getting a good number because the tout moved the line with his play.
Ok.. So who's the big dummy in this whole thing? Sounds like the consumer to me.
Lets face it, there were only a few honest ones who were good. There are many threads on RAS, and he was a good guy. Get too good and be a victim of your own success, so why bother? Probably the best ones now specialize in lessor sports, but then you can't get big money down on it, or the line is too volatile.Ok.. So who's the big dummy in this whole thing? Sounds like the consumer to me.
no dummy, consumer was satisfied customer
I never saw anything about this in the past, what happened to OSU? Enjoyed his gambling posts, just not the posts about his wife/gf.
In their defense, just not much to work withWorse promoter of their person, rail or gabe?