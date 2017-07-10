Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankindProbably true for the most part.But never understood the argument "If you are so good, why don't you just bet your own plays?"Sure. I mean it makes sense on the surface. But if you are good, and people know you are good, why not sell what you know and make more? If you are good and people are willing to pay for your knowledge, then so be it.In the end you are fighting -110. Not many people can beat that. Including most touts. And anyone paying money for picks is usually throwing money away.And anyone betting over their heads on the advice from others is just a plain idiot.