Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

dog paddled in the swimming pool earlier, and playing chess now. Whats up?

gambing tip- take Simona Halep next 3 matches.
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.

Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.

Hey John, when you get a minute you might want to fix the word enthusiasm for your illiterate racist buddy
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

Halep defeated Azarenka earlier today to advance to the quarterfinals.
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

Birdie's phrase in the thread title pays homage to Jim Harbaugh's book titled "Enthusiasm Unknown to Mankind."
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

John Kelly said:
Birdie's phrase in the thread title pays homage to Jim Harbaugh's book titled "Enthusiasm Unknown to Mankind."
jim got the quote from his dad coach Jack harbaugh
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

a little swimming and a little chess


what do you do on a lazy day?
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

railbird said:
dog paddled in the swimming pool earlier, and playing chess now. Whats up?

gambing tip- take Simona Halep next 3 matches.
WHat is your yahoo chess name....I want to play....10 minute with clock or 10/15 will do....
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

Douchebaggery unknown to mankind will be packing his bags for the NFL after losses this year and next to The Ohio State University.
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

railbird said:
dog paddled in the swimming pool earlier, and playing chess now. Whats up?

gambing tip- take Simona Halep next 3 matches.
you cant be serious? Arent you Matt Hatfield, aka Railbird, and your starting your own thread, speaking in the 3rd party about yourself? Isnt that a bit narcissistic?
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

Matt Hatfield/railbird's terrible tennis picks are responsible for the untimely demise of OSU Cowboys, an ex-poster here.

He bought Hatfield's picks, bet heavily on them, and went heavily into debt.
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

yisman said:
Matt Hatfield/railbird's terrible tennis picks are responsible for the untimely demise of OSU Cowboys, an ex-poster here.

He bought Hatfield's picks, bet heavily on them, and went heavily into debt.
I don't have the facts like you do, but did Birdie force the guy to buy his tennis picks? Who made him wager-over-his-head?
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

yisman said:
Matt Hatfield/railbird's terrible tennis picks are responsible for the untimely demise of OSU Cowboys, an ex



OSU Cowboys will tell you something much different. that I can tell you. I would give him stuff that would go from -120 and close -320.
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

rico1 said:
I don't have the facts like you do, but did Birdie force the guy to buy his tennis picks? Who made him wager


ITs Fake news. OSU profited from my tennis plays, greatly.
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

Viejo Dinosaur said:
TOuts are ex-gamblers who go bust....
Probably true for the most part.

But never understood the argument "If you are so good, why don't you just bet your own plays?"

Sure. I mean it makes sense on the surface. But if you are good, and people know you are good, why not sell what you know and make more? If you are good and people are willing to pay for your knowledge, then so be it.

In the end you are fighting -110. Not many people can beat that. Including most touts. And anyone paying money for picks is usually throwing money away.

And anyone betting over their heads on the advice from others is just a plain idiot.
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

Touts root for you to win, Agents root for you to lose. Touting itself is not bad, are there bad touts? yes.
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

rico1 said:
I don't have the facts like you do, but did Birdie force the guy to buy his tennis picks? Who made him wager-over-his-head?
No, railbird didn't force the guy to wager over his head, but if railbird were a better handicapper, OSU Cowboys would still be posting here. Instead, we have another Shrink situation.

railbird said:
OSU Cowboys will tell you something much different. that I can tell you. I would give him stuff that would go from -120 and close -320.
OSU Cowboys would confirm what I posted. Unfortunately he can't, because of you.

The fact that you sent him a pick where the line moved heavily is irrelevant to this discussion.


This was posted about on this board in the past and you didn't even respond.
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

Sol Diablo said:
But never understood the argument "If you are so good, why don't you just bet your own plays?"
Because if one is really good, why sink to that level? Touts just come across as scum.
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

Valuist said:
Because if one is really good, why sink to that level? Touts just come across as scum.
I have no problem if someone works hard and is good at something. Then markets themselves to add more to the bottom line.

Responsibility lies with the consumer. No one forces anyone to buy plays from anyone.

Personally, Ive never paid for a tout. And I never would.
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

OSU heavily in debt? that's more fake news from yisman, who Beantown jim correctly said Yisman was the most boring guest in eog sports hour history.
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

Sol Diablo said:
I have no problem if someone works hard and is good at something. Then markets themselves to add more to the bottom line.

Responsibility lies with the consumer. No one forces anyone to buy plays from anyone.

Personally, Ive never paid for a tout. And I never would.
Well, the person buying the package is not necessarily getting a good number because the tout moved the line with his play.
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

yisman said:
No, railbird didn't force the guy to wager over his head, but if railbird were a better handicapper, OSU Cowboys would still be posting here. Instead, we have another Shrink situation.




OSU Cowboys would confirm what I posted. Unfortunately he can't, because of you.

The fact that you sent him a pick where the line moved heavily is irrelevant to this discussion.


This was posted about on this board in the past and you didn't even respond.
I never saw anything about this in the past, what happened to OSU? Enjoyed his gambling posts, just not the posts about his wife/gf.
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

Prickly Pete said:
I never saw anything about this in the past, what happened to OSU? Enjoyed his gambling posts, just not the posts about his wife/gf.
He posted here for years until he bought railbird's tennis package.
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

FairWarning said:
Well, the person buying the package is not necessarily getting a good number because the tout moved the line with his play.
Ok.. So who's the big dummy in this whole thing? Sounds like the consumer to me.
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

Sol Diablo said:
Ok.. So who's the big dummy in this whole thing? Sounds like the consumer to me.
Lets face it, there were only a few honest ones who were good. There are many threads on RAS, and he was a good guy. Get too good and be a victim of your own success, so why bother? Probably the best ones now specialize in lessor sports, but then you can't get big money down on it, or the line is too volatile.
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

billy walters bought several touts, if your not getting a tout your likely losing
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

birdie didn't know you played chess.....let's play sir......chess with friends??
username pocketheadies
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

Once touts get your phone number, you are under constant harassment....seen it happen a few times...
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

Worse promoter of their person, rail or gabe?
 
Re: Matt Hatfield is attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind

Haven't looked in months is Gabe wins still a thing? He still offering Starbucks coupons? Site had so much potential I gave him legit ideas. I'm just gonna use those ideas now for my project
 
