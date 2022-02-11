Mattress Mack is gonna lose 9M on the BENGALS

i would be very curious on how he handles his taxes between the wagering part and the furniture business.



For example. Lets say his only bet all year is the Bengals and they lose. You can only write off gambling losses against gambling winnings for the year.



So he has a huge profit on his furniture business because he does not have to refund the furniture purchase with the Bengals promotion. Paying business taxes on that profit He cannot offset the gambling loss against any of that profit. Any experts here know about that?