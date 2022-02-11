Mattress Mack is gonna lose 9M on the BENGALS

I like the old chap, I wish him well, but now he's gonna lose 9.5M instead of just the 4.50M he initially wagered:
Mattress Mack bets a total of 9.50M on Bengals
Mattress Mack bets a total of 9.50M on Bengals
0.03% would be 90kAll about context. 300 million with a a 9.5 million wager is what, about 0.03% of his net worth? Big whoop. Probably isn't even watching the game.
0.03% would be 90k
9.5 mil is actually 3.16%
"Mattress Mack" owns Gallery Furniture.
He's 70.
Estimates put his net worth at $300 million.
wow, we still have time to build a furniture empire"Mattress Mack" owns Gallery Furniture.
He's 70.
Estimates put his net worth at $300 million.
i don't get it. Why do people think he has this huge position betting real money. it is a hedge.he goes in with others on these plunges but he does bet real money for sure. thats a monster position. if his run happy colt smilehappy makes the field Im predicting a 33 million win wager into the pools derby day from him...lets see