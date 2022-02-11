Mattress Mack is gonna lose 9M on the BENGALS

choslamshe

choslamshe

EOG Dedicated
All about context. 300 million with a a 9.5 million wager is what, about 0.03% of his net worth? Big whoop. Probably isn't even watching the game.
 
H

homie1975

EOG Member
John Kelly said:
"Mattress Mack" owns Gallery Furniture.

He's 70.

Estimates put his net worth at $300 million.
Click to expand...

I'm seeing another site that says *only* 80M

https://www.thewealthrecord.com/cel...24-2025/entrepreneur/mattress-mack-net-worth/

Аѕ оf 2022, Тhе nеt wоrth оf Маttrеѕѕ Масk (Јіm МсІngvаlе) іѕ $80 mіllіоn. Моѕt оf Маttrеѕѕ Масk’ѕ fоrtunе соmеѕ frоm hіѕ оwnеrѕhір аnd runnіng thе Gаllеrу Furnіturе rеtаіl сhаіn. Аlѕо, Маttrеѕѕ Масk hаѕ еаrnеd frоm thе ѕаlе оf hіѕ со-аuthоrеd bооk еntіtlеd ‘Аlwауѕ Тhіnk Віg’ рublіѕhеd іn 2002. Маttrеѕѕ Масk іѕ рорulаr fоr hіѕ ѕаlеѕ ѕlоgаnѕ ѕuсh аѕ ‘Ѕаvеѕ уоu mоnеу!’

www.thewealthrecord.com

Mattress Mack Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Kids, Biography, Wiki | The Wealth Record

Explore Mattress Mack's net worth & salary in 2022. Learn about his bio, wiki, age, height, weight, dating, wife, girlfriend & kids, parents, career and more. Is he dead or alive?
www.thewealthrecord.com www.thewealthrecord.com


9.5M wager vs 80M net worth = nearly 12% of his net worth.

He will be worth ~70M by Sunday evening around 7:30 pm Pacific Time :-O
 
Last edited:
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Drake went huge on Rams (1.3m) and OBJ prop (TD & rec yards)....

Funny, I was reading an article the other day what a good fade he is in the betting circles.
 
R

Rockfish

EOG Addicted
All you guys realize the bets he is making are a hedge against his furniture promotion? it's not like he is just making these huge bets on his opinion. it is possible he wants to lose the bet depending on how much he hedges.
 
R

Rockfish

EOG Addicted
i would be very curious on how he handles his taxes between the wagering part and the furniture business.

For example. Lets say his only bet all year is the Bengals and they lose. You can only write off gambling losses against gambling winnings for the year.

So he has a huge profit on his furniture business because he does not have to refund the furniture purchase with the Bengals promotion. Paying business taxes on that profit He cannot offset the gambling loss against any of that profit. Any experts here know about that?
 
P

pro analyser

EOG Veteran
If you declare yourself as a pro gambler you can also deduct everything related to the business. Rent,electricity, to and from the casino at .58 a mile. Rent calculated based on square footage your using as home office divided by entire house or apt. If hes using as a hedge, he should be able to deduct his entire loss plus cost of airfare to fly to Las Vegas.
 
trytrytry

trytrytry

All I do is trytrytry
he goes in with others on these plunges but he does bet real money for sure. thats a monster position. if his run happy colt smilehappy makes the field Im predicting a 33 million win wager into the pools derby day from him...lets see
 
R

Rockfish

EOG Addicted
trytrytry said:
he goes in with others on these plunges but he does bet real money for sure. thats a monster position. if his run happy colt smilehappy makes the field Im predicting a 33 million win wager into the pools derby day from him...lets see
Click to expand...
i don't get it. Why do people think he has this huge position betting real money. it is a hedge.
That is like if i bet a middle. 50 dimes on the Rams and 50 dimes on the Bengals. Then i tell people i got the Bengals for 50 thousand.
Mack is great at getting publicity for himself and his furniture store that for sure. Give him props for that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top