"Mattress Mack" places a $4.5 million wager on Super Bowl LVI with Caesars Sportsbook

B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated

WHO DEY?​

Texas salesman 'Mattress Mack' places $4.5 million in bets on Cincinnati Bengals to spring Super Bowl LVI upset​



Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, the Houston furniture salesman known to place giant hedge bets, has done it again -- this time with the biggest single wager he's ever placed.

On Thursday, McIngvale drove across the Texas border into Louisiana, pulled over at a gas station, logged onto his mobile betting account with Caesars Sportsbook and placed $4.5 million in bets on the underdog Cincinnati Bengals at +170 odds to upset the favored Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. If the Bengals spring the upset, the bet would net $7.7 million.


"I had to make like twenty $200,000 bets to make it work," McIngvale told ESPN on Thursday night. "But I want to thank Caesars for taking it."
 
Last edited by a moderator:
raycabino

raycabino

Long Live Wilson!
If I'm not mistaking he's also running a promotion where if you buys something from him and Bengals win you get your money back only he's selling it at 2X markup. So indirectly he's giving buyers +100 on Nati while taking +170 at the casino. Nice arb.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
"Mattress Mack" is familiar to horseplayers.

McIngvale owns Runhappy, the 2015 Breeders' Cup Sprint winner who now serves as one of the sport's top sires.

I have huge respect for horse owners who show a profit while investing in the Sport of Kings.

I once heard it said that horseplayers lose on average about 20 cents on the dollar while horse owners lose about 60 cents on the dollar.

Yikes!
 
trytrytry

trytrytry

All I do is trytrytry
talked to him last year at the 2021 Derby when he did his Essential Quality plunge. he does put real money into the mutual pools which helps the sport. marketing genius type.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
trytrytry said:
talked to him last year at the 2021 Derby when he did his Essential Quality plunge. he does put real money into the mutual pools which helps the sport. marketing genius type.
Click to expand...


And credit to Mattress Mack for making that huge wager at Churchill Downs where the horsemen who put on the game would benefit the most.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top