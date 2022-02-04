"Mattress Mack" places a $4.5 million wager with Caesars Sportsbook on Super Bowl LVI

"Mattress Mack" is familiar to horseplayers.



McIngvale owns Runhappy, the 2015 Breeders' Cup Sprint winner who now serves as one of the sport's top sires.



I have huge respect for horse owners who show a profit while investing in the Sport of Kings.



I once heard it said that horseplayers lose on average about 20 cents on the dollar while horse owners lose about 60 cents on the dollar.



Yikes!