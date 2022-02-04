"Mattress Mack" places a $4.5 million wager with Caesars Sportsbook on Super Bowl LVI

boston massacre
WHO DEY?
Texas salesman 'Mattress Mack' places $4.5 million in bets on Cincinnati Bengals to spring Super Bowl LVI upset
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, the Houston furniture salesman known to place giant hedge bets, has done it again -- this time with the biggest single wager he's ever placed.
On Thursday, McIngvale drove across the Texas border into Louisiana, pulled over at a gas station, logged onto his mobile betting account with Caesars Sportsbook and placed $4.5 million in bets on the underdog Cincinnati Bengals at +170 odds to upset the favored Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. If the Bengals spring the upset, the bet would net $7.7 million.
"I had to make like twenty $200,000 bets to make it work," McIngvale told ESPN on Thursday night. "But I want to thank Caesars for taking it."
