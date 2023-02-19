Memphis at Houston

14 seems like A LOT of points. I know Houston is good, but nobody has run Memphis out. Look at their losses; 1 pt OT loss to Tulane, 3 point double OT loss to UCF, 3 point road loss at Alabama, 1 point neutral court loss to Seton Hall and a 6 point road loss at St Louis in the second game of the season. Their worst loss was by 7 to Tulane, a team that is even faster tempo than they are. I understand these aren't the exact teams from a year ago, but Memphis DID beat them in two of their 3 matchups (both by double digits BTW). Seems like a definite correlation here. If one likes Memphis, this game goes over. But if one likes Houston, it makes more sense to bet under than lay the 14.