Merlin, take advantage pal

Wade

Wade

EOG Master
I do every friday at mcdonalds. better than that shit in a can.

[TABLE]
Large Coke®
Qty 1
$1.29
NO Ice
FREE Medium Fries with minimum purchase of $1 (excludes tax) Available Friday Only!
Medium French Fries 1P
Qty 1
$0.00
Subtotal
$1.29

[TABLE]

Tax Rate


Base for Tax


Tax Amount


7.0


1.29


$0.09[/TABLE]​
[TABLE]

[/TABLE]


Total
$1.38
Total Savings
$3.69
[/TABLE]
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top