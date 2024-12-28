Merlin, take advantage pal

Wade
EOG Master
I do every friday at mcdonalds. better than that shit in a can.
[TABLE]
Large Coke®
Qty 1
$1.29
NO Ice
FREE Medium Fries with minimum purchase of $1 (excludes tax) Available Friday Only!
Medium French Fries 1P
Qty 1
$0.00
Subtotal
$1.29
[/TABLE]
Total
$1.38
Total Savings
$3.69
[/TABLE]
