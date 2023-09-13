MGM Cyber Attack

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
It's huge....most automated systems are down. Slot players have to be hand paid for any amount. This is affecting all MGM properties.

IT specialists are speculating that it will take MGM properties a month to recover. Casinos are basically empty.

Check in is done with a clipboard and pencil. Only accepting walk-ins now.

There's a rumor that Caesars paid 30 million to avoid similar attack.
 
Neveragain

Neveragain

EOG Dedicated
Heim said:
There's a rumor that Caesars paid 30 million to avoid similar attack.
Click to expand...
This is a common occurrence for smaller casinos but hackers have now gone whale hunting.
Some Casino companies also buy “Hacker insurance”.
If you’re hacked, you pay ransom, and file an insurance claim. Makes sense.

This has been going on for a few years.
Casinos that pay ransom try and keep it hush, hush.
Bad Publicity.
 
Sleepy

Sleepy

EOG Master
So you could say you stuck 1000 in a machine when you really put in 20 and they would pay you the 1000?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top