MGM Cyber Attack

Heim
EOG Master
It's huge....most automated systems are down. Slot players have to be hand paid for any amount. This is affecting all MGM properties.
IT specialists are speculating that it will take MGM properties a month to recover. Casinos are basically empty.
Check in is done with a clipboard and pencil. Only accepting walk-ins now.
There's a rumor that Caesars paid 30 million to avoid similar attack.
