Miami-Oklahoma State Bowl Game: In-game wager calling

Prior to Oklahoma State's first score, I saw an Ok St's offensive lineman just shoo away / push aside a Miami player that was dreaming about getting to their QB.

The Ok St linemen have what appears to be a huge size advantage over Miami that is allowing their QB to find receivers at will, in the 1st down zone range.

This game will soon be out of hand. I see an opp for $ on Ok St before they're over satiated with TD's and start giving their backups a chance to play.