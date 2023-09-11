Michigan State University Coach Mel Tucker situation gross on every level

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Mel Tucker is the stupidest man in America. Un-consensual sex over a phone (he was masturbating) while talking to a victim of rape, and she turned him in. Has about $77 Million left on his contract that MSU will be able to get out of now, due to a morality clause.
Always interesting to hear Mike Valenti's perspective on this, especially him being a MSU alumnus. Valenti audio
here's a few articles on the story:
EAST LANSING — You have every right to be disgusted — the details of the Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker situation are disgusting.
You have every reason to be mad at Tucker, who was suspended without pay on Sunday while MSU investigates allegations that he sexual harassed Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor.
But I would also stress caution and patience. We haven’t heard Tucker’s side and he deserves a chance to provide us that at a hearing.
You have every reason to be skeptical of the MSU administration — there were lots of questions left unanswered, as well as left unasked on Sunday. Taking just three questions at a press conference is ridiculous. It doesn’t exactly scream transparency. But I understand the need to be careful and guarded, the lawsuits are certainly coming.
And you have every right to wonder: Why in the world was Tucker even coaching this team with this looming in the background? Why wasn’t he fired months ago after MSU first learned of the allegations of sexual harassment? Or at the very least, suspended?
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING:Social media reacts to Mel Tucker suspension: 'Will never coach again' at Spartan Stadium
Here is how it has been explained to me: MSU was stuck, trying to protect both sides, while holding an investigation. If you are the victim of sexual harassment — or at least, if you feel you have a claim — you should have the right to privacy as the university investigates the allegation. And if you are being accused of sexual harassment, you, too, deserve protection as the investigation proceeds.
“The university's objective has been and remains focused on conducting a fair, thorough and unbiased investigation and law and allowing the processes to play out,” MSU athletic director Alan Haller said. “This includes protecting confidentiality of the claimant and putting in place interim measures.”
You have every right to think: why did this play out in slow motion? Why did it take so long? And what changed at MSU on Sunday? Why did the university finally suspend Tucker without pay?
That one is easy to answer. It’s because a USA TODAY report broke Sunday morning that laid out all the allegations, and that report removed any chance at trying to maintain confidentiality. At that point, MSU had no choice but suspend Tucker.
“There have been new developments before the hearing and with the best interest of everyone, including student athletes and the university community in mind, I have suspended Mel Tucker without pay as an additional interim measure,” Haller said.
What were the “new developments”? As I understand it, it was the USA TODAY report.
Let's not letting the administration off the hook. They were waiting for the bye week to hold a hearing? That feels wrong on every level. That screams: let’s hold off until a break in the schedule. Let’s hold the hearing and dump him after it during the bye week, so we don’t disrupt the season.
“So this morning's news might sound like the MSU of old, it was not,” MSU interim president Teresa K. Woodruff said. “It is not because an independent, unbiased investigation is and continues to be conducted. That investigative process is not complete and had not been referred to AD Heller or the university. That process will not be complete until there is a hearing and a final decision. It is not the MSU of old because we maintain the confidence of the claimant and the respondent, while respecting and valuing the claimants and respondents right to share their story.”
Yes, you can debate her point.
And I’m still not clear on several things: I’m not sure exactly what Haller knew as the investigation was taking place. I’m not sure if he saw the final report or not.
And the white elephant in the room is Tucker’s massive contract.
I have to believe MSU was being extra careful — or maybe, moving so slowly — so they wouldn’t have to end up paying any of it.
So what happens now?
The games will go on, of course.
Secondary coach Harlon Barnett will serve as acting head coach and former head coach Mark Dantonio will become an associate head coach.
To me, it makes all kinds of sense to bring back Dantonio. He brings back some stability, as well as a familiar face, to help guide this program through this mess.
As far as Tucker, he will get his hearing, but I cannot imagine that he will ever coach again at MSU, whether he is fired or there are lawsuits, or if they reach some kind of settlement.
And soon, MSU will begin another coaching search.
As I left campus on Sunday evening, I saw several students walking on the sidewalk; and I just felt so sad for them. I feel horrible for the students and alumni and parents, the professors and coaches — everyone in this community, really — after everything that has taken place over the last few years from Nassar to the shooting and now to this.
They deserve better.
Contact Jeff Seidel at jseidel@freepress.com or follow him @seideljeff.
Always interesting to hear Mike Valenti's perspective on this, especially him being a MSU alumnus. Valenti audio
here's a few articles on the story:
EAST LANSING — You have every right to be disgusted — the details of the Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker situation are disgusting.
You have every reason to be mad at Tucker, who was suspended without pay on Sunday while MSU investigates allegations that he sexual harassed Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor.
But I would also stress caution and patience. We haven’t heard Tucker’s side and he deserves a chance to provide us that at a hearing.
You have every reason to be skeptical of the MSU administration — there were lots of questions left unanswered, as well as left unasked on Sunday. Taking just three questions at a press conference is ridiculous. It doesn’t exactly scream transparency. But I understand the need to be careful and guarded, the lawsuits are certainly coming.
And you have every right to wonder: Why in the world was Tucker even coaching this team with this looming in the background? Why wasn’t he fired months ago after MSU first learned of the allegations of sexual harassment? Or at the very least, suspended?
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING:Social media reacts to Mel Tucker suspension: 'Will never coach again' at Spartan Stadium
Here is how it has been explained to me: MSU was stuck, trying to protect both sides, while holding an investigation. If you are the victim of sexual harassment — or at least, if you feel you have a claim — you should have the right to privacy as the university investigates the allegation. And if you are being accused of sexual harassment, you, too, deserve protection as the investigation proceeds.
“The university's objective has been and remains focused on conducting a fair, thorough and unbiased investigation and law and allowing the processes to play out,” MSU athletic director Alan Haller said. “This includes protecting confidentiality of the claimant and putting in place interim measures.”
You have every right to think: why did this play out in slow motion? Why did it take so long? And what changed at MSU on Sunday? Why did the university finally suspend Tucker without pay?
That one is easy to answer. It’s because a USA TODAY report broke Sunday morning that laid out all the allegations, and that report removed any chance at trying to maintain confidentiality. At that point, MSU had no choice but suspend Tucker.
“There have been new developments before the hearing and with the best interest of everyone, including student athletes and the university community in mind, I have suspended Mel Tucker without pay as an additional interim measure,” Haller said.
What were the “new developments”? As I understand it, it was the USA TODAY report.
Let's not letting the administration off the hook. They were waiting for the bye week to hold a hearing? That feels wrong on every level. That screams: let’s hold off until a break in the schedule. Let’s hold the hearing and dump him after it during the bye week, so we don’t disrupt the season.
“So this morning's news might sound like the MSU of old, it was not,” MSU interim president Teresa K. Woodruff said. “It is not because an independent, unbiased investigation is and continues to be conducted. That investigative process is not complete and had not been referred to AD Heller or the university. That process will not be complete until there is a hearing and a final decision. It is not the MSU of old because we maintain the confidence of the claimant and the respondent, while respecting and valuing the claimants and respondents right to share their story.”
Yes, you can debate her point.
And I’m still not clear on several things: I’m not sure exactly what Haller knew as the investigation was taking place. I’m not sure if he saw the final report or not.
And the white elephant in the room is Tucker’s massive contract.
I have to believe MSU was being extra careful — or maybe, moving so slowly — so they wouldn’t have to end up paying any of it.
So what happens now?
The games will go on, of course.
Secondary coach Harlon Barnett will serve as acting head coach and former head coach Mark Dantonio will become an associate head coach.
To me, it makes all kinds of sense to bring back Dantonio. He brings back some stability, as well as a familiar face, to help guide this program through this mess.
As far as Tucker, he will get his hearing, but I cannot imagine that he will ever coach again at MSU, whether he is fired or there are lawsuits, or if they reach some kind of settlement.
And soon, MSU will begin another coaching search.
As I left campus on Sunday evening, I saw several students walking on the sidewalk; and I just felt so sad for them. I feel horrible for the students and alumni and parents, the professors and coaches — everyone in this community, really — after everything that has taken place over the last few years from Nassar to the shooting and now to this.
They deserve better.
Contact Jeff Seidel at jseidel@freepress.com or follow him @seideljeff.
Last edited: