Michigan's hiring of Juwan Howard

Typical Michigan move, putting a "Michigan" man at the helm, like his Jesus counterpart of the football team. What a bad move. The local sports talk guy here in Detroit, Mike Valenti gives an excellent perspective of the hiring.
He wasnt hired by this ad. His stanford teams were best in nation twiceYou’re missing the point Birddrop. Harbaugh you’re boy is a Meeechigan Man. How’d that work out?
Penny Hardaway's name still matters,at age 47, but he's a much bigger personality than the understated Howard.
I did know the connection part but to beat how programs that know how to grease some wheels and put momma in a new pair of shoes has the feel of blue chips the movie in real life which just happens to be a movie that Penny starred in.It's hard to say. He got 7 of the top 150. Four had ties from his high school coaching & AAU. I'm sure once the ball was rolling the other three said why not. But agree, eyebrow raising kids are picking Penny over Duke & UK.
No they weren't. And you're still missing the point. Doesn't matter which AD it is at Meeechigan. They love them some of that Meeechigan Man. The same theory that has brought them a colossal failure of a coach in football they apply in basketball. Doesn't have anything to do with politics or race.
I haven't heard one person cry that they were all white. AA is telling you the reason for the hire.You have a black athletic director, so this is the kinda of crap that will happen, every one crybabyinf that all 14 big 10 basketball coaches were white, so whay u get is a classic affirmative action hite
Excellent ? Mr Kelly, few years ago one of my former SeLect players was good friends w/aTop #30 player getting recruited by Kansas, obviously the kid didn't love the game as he quit playing for his HS team because he was Like 'why should I keep playing if i'm already getting paid', smhHow the hell did Will Wade survive at LSU?
Webber is the fall guy. It wasn’t coincidence or fantastic recruiting that all five ended up in Ann Arbor.Will Juwan Howard invite Chris Webber back to Ann Arbor?
Webber made his first appearance at a Michigan event last fall when Jim Harbaugh invited him to attend a Michigan-Penn State football game.
It was Webber's first appearance in Ann Arbor since a 10-year ban was invoked in 2003.
Nothing like an OSU guy portraying morality lmao
As I understand it, Webber took mid-six figures from booster Ed Martin and then ratted him out.
I think that's what happened.
Very true. He was the GM factory bookie. Webber was a Mich St fan and was prepared to go there until the Aunt met Martin.Legend has it Ed Martin booked a shitload of auto plants in Detroit. Guess who all those folks had their cash on when Webber first walked and it wasn’t called then called TO when they’re weren’t any? I think Ed got his cash back.
sheron moore too, dei hiring deiYou have a black athletic director, so this is the kinda of crap that will happen, every one crybabyinf that all 14 big 10 basketball coaches were white, so whay u get is a classic affirmative action hite