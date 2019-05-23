Michigan's hiring of Juwan Howard

You have a black athletic director, so this is the kinda of crap that will happen, every one crybabyinf that all 14 big 10 basketball coaches were white, so whay u get is a classic affirmative action hite
 
I wonder if the name Juwan Howard means anything to high school All-Americans today?

After all, he's 46 and more than 25 years removed from his dominance of the Chicago Public League and "Fab Five."
 
Penny Hardaway's name still matters,at age 47, but he's a much bigger personality than the understated Howard.
 
This is either gonna work out really well or be a train wreck. Not sure but lean more to Train Wreck
 
John Kelly said:
It must... he's put together the best recruiting class for 2019-20. Funny...Tubby couldn't get anyone to go there unless he hired dads as assistants.
 
Sportsrmylife said:
His rise this fast in the recruiting world smells dirty as hell.

Second year coaching and suddenly has the #1 receuiting class beating kentucky and duke.

This is pure dirty money.
It's hard to say. He got 7 of the top 150. Four had ties from his high school coaching & AAU. I'm sure once the ball was rolling the other three said why not. But agree, eyebrow raising kids are picking Penny over Duke & UK.
 
Heim said:
I did know the connection part but to beat how programs that know how to grease some wheels and put momma in a new pair of shoes has the feel of blue chips the movie in real life which just happens to be a movie that Penny starred in.
 
railbird said:
He wasnt hired by this ad. His stanford teams were best in nation twice
No they weren’t. And you’re still missing the point. Doesn’t matter which AD it is at Meeechigan. They love them some of that Meeechigan Man. The same theory that has brought them a colossal failure of a coach in football they apply in basketball. Doesn’t have anything to do with politics or race.
 
railbird said:
I haven't heard one person cry that they were all white. AA is telling you the reason for the hire.
 
Will Juwan Howard invite Chris Webber back to Ann Arbor?

Webber made his first appearance at a Michigan event last fall when Jim Harbaugh invited him to attend a Michigan-Penn State football game.

It was Webber's first appearance in Ann Arbor since a 10-year ban was invoked in 2003.
 
Last edited:
John Kelly said:
How the hell did Will Wade survive at LSU?
Excellent ? Mr Kelly, few years ago one of my former SeLect players was good friends w/aTop #30 player getting recruited by Kansas, obviously the kid didn't love the game as he quit playing for his HS team because he was Like 'why should I keep playing if i'm already getting paid', smh
 
John Kelly said:
Will Juwan Howard invite Chris Webber back to Ann Arbor?

Webber made his first appearance at a Michigan event last fall when Jim Harbaugh invited him to attend a Michigan-Penn State football game.

Webber is the fall guy. It wasn’t coincidence or fantastic recruiting that all five ended up in Ann Arbor.
 
As I understand it, Webber took mid-six figures from booster Ed Martin and then ratted him out.

I think that's what happened.
 
John Kelly said:
As I understand it, Webber took mid-six figures from booster Ed Martin and then ratted him out.

Legend has it Ed Martin booked a shitload of auto plants in Detroit. Guess who all those folks had their cash on when Webber first walked and it wasn’t called then called TO when they’re weren’t any? I think Ed got his cash back.
 
Almost Allright said:
Very true. He was the GM factory bookie. Webber was a Mich St fan and was prepared to go there until the Aunt met Martin.
 
