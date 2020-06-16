Mike Gundy & Right Wing OANN Shirt

EOG Master
#1
The News organization is ultra right wing and his star running back Hubbard, who they are going to build a Heisman
campaign, was not too happy about it. That video of them together shaking hands looked very stiff and uncomfortable
after Gundy apologized. They are one of the favorites to win the Big-12 this upcoming year, if there is a season.
 
winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#7
I didn’t hear that part. Not a good look. He’s very fortunate to have a job.
He didn't. Or rather no one has seen him wear a short with a Swastika on it. If he chooses to believe in all that symbol stands for - that is his right. But if he chose to wear a shirt with that in public he would be expressing his political beliefs - and he would be a social outcast
 
