Something to look for in the coming weeks
Minnesota twins just lost their pitching coach to a D1 school To be A PITCHING coach at LSU.
HE WAS MAKING 250,000 year in the bigs.
LSU is paying him 700,000 a year
Just showing you how valuable he is.
Era might be going up. He leaves Thursday
