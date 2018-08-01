Mississippi has gone live

My . . . nonsportsbetting . . . friends down on the Mississippi Gulf Coast seem to believe that I can do anything there that I can in Vegas, as they want me to move back east.



Does anyone know how many different outs -- books under different management as opposed to multiple locations of books under the same flag -- there are on the Gulf Coast?



Given that Mississippi so far has taken a horse-and-buggy approach to sports betting -- no in-state mobile betting -- the availability of different outs in other parts of the state doesn't mean much as a practical matter, short of using runners, which I don't do.



Would appreciate any input from anyone on the ground down there also as to how the market there is for a bettor. Re: limits, cutting off winning bettors, etc.



Perhaps someday they'll equal or surpass Nevada as a sportsbetting marketplace for the bettor, but my assumption going in would be that Mississippi currently has less outs and a less bettor-friendly market overall as to limits, cutting off winners, etc.



And they clearly don't have mobile.



Nor have I heard of any football contests down there yet.



Pre-sportsbetting, I had been down at the casinos in that neck of the woods many times over the years. From what I saw at least then, to say that "they're just like Vegas because they have casinos" is pretty laughable generally.



Anyway, would appreciate some insight from folks familiar with the current state of the market in Mississippi.