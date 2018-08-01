Mississippi has gone live

BILOXI, Miss.
– Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of Mississippi sports betting, as the first legal wager was accepted at noon on August 1, 2018, at the Beau Rivage Casino.
Since that date, sportsbooks in the coastal region, like the one at the Beau Rivage
, have been the main source of the state’s industry. This region is comprised of a heavy majority of the Mississippi sportsbooks, and the action never seems to end in these towns.
Over $189 million has been bet on sports in this area alone – more than the combined total for the central and northern regions of Mississippi
. Just in 2019 so far, the books have collected $86 million, but the weight of the betting action was targeted towards football near the conclusion of 2018.
Since the state’s launch, over $77 million was bet on football – just in the coastal region – which is higher than the overall handle for each of the other regions.
However, as bettors in Mississippi are keen on football statistics and trends, it was actually basketball that made the coastal region sportsbooks the most money ($5.26 million). Football wasn’t far off with $4.80 million.
Mobile betting has yet to exist in the state – at least from outside of the casino venues. Until legislators agree on a measure that would permit statewide wagering, Mississippi bettors will be stuck betting on the NFL from inside the casino for yet another year.
LegalSportsBetting
reached out to the Beau Rivage Casino to hear their feedback on mobile betting, the expansion of the industry, and their goals for year two. Sportsbook manager Will Hall was generous enough to share some of the insights.
Betting on college football hasn’t seen too much action at the Beau Rivage yet, especially on the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers, according to Hall. Between the time for the wagers to be graded as well as the lower odds, sports bettors have found themselves going in other directions.
However, as the locals are sure to bet with their hearts, Hall explained that there is “a lot of LSU action.”
As for mobile betting, there were mixed emotions about the possibility of legislators approving a measure next year.
“The whole point is to get guests to come to the Beau,” said Hall. “Mississippi betting is designed to get people to the property and give them no reason to leave.”
Hall also explained though, how in-game betting would benefit greatly from the expansion, especially during the busy NFL and collegiate football seasons. Being able to wager without leaving their chair, bettors would be more inclined to keep at it without the fear of standing in line and missing an opportunity.
The belief, however, is that bettors will be pleased with or without mobile betting, according to Hall. The brand-new renovated sportsbook just opened at the Beau Rivage and bettors will likely be blown away.
“The room is gorgeous and TVs will display every football game so that every bettor will be able to see the screens,” said Hall. “[Add in] nice draft beers and what more could you ask for?”
Aside from the sports betting, Hall is also looking forward to the addition of bettors being able to take wagers on horse races. Hall, a longtime fan of the horse racing industry, went on to explain how it’s “not if, but when” the Beau Rivage will start to offer the action.
With carousels for bettors available to lay out their horse racing and sports betting data, the lounge is a dream come true, according to Hall. Also, there are touch screen TVs that will display any horse race, so both types of bettors will be more than satisfied.
Hall loved the first year of Mississippi sports betting, even though he can’t believe a year has passed already. He detailed that there is a possibility for sports betting and horse racing action to receive benefits for M life Rewards Cardholders, but it isn’t the easiest process.
