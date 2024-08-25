Mitch Halpren inducted in to the boxing hall of fame

44 likes, 9 comments - nvbhofofficial on May 15, 2024: "🏆 Meet Your 2023 Inductee Mitch Halpern 🏆 ⭐️ Under the mentorship of Richard Steele, Mitch Halpern emerged from Las Vegas to become one of the most esteemed referees in boxing. Revered not just for his officiating but also for his...