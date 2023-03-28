I'm back! Hope everybody had a great winter and a profitable college basketball season. Can't believe these are the teams in the final 4! I hope to post nba playoff selections.

Looking to bet baseball but based on some of these lines. I'm an underdog player. There's 30 cent lines. I miss the stardust 10 cent lines and every payphone taken outside the sporstbooks by some of the most interesting people.

I'm in the state where our women are round on the ends and high in the middle, O HI O. Access to all the major sportsbooks mobile apps. Any suggestions where I can bet baseball?

Help the blind guy out.

And just for the record, the NFL season already started for me. Skill players are good but it's those O line and D line players that are great.

Missed you guys. Miss palm trees, baseball, when every mlb season is beginning. Hope to find everybody in good health and good spirits.

Peace and much love to the community