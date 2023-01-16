MLK Day NBA Unders: RIP

The league isn't conducive to defense anymore. Even when guys d it up they get called for ticky tack shit. I think Kyle Anderson was playing great defense at the end of the TWolves game only to get called for a foul which led free throws essentially winning the game for Utah.



I'm a huge fan of the old NBA but I understand many are not. I loved seeing Ewing, Mourning, Olajuwon, Mutumbo hammer the shit out of the guards who dared to drive in. Can't stand these scores. Absolutely can't stand it. It fucks with the record books too.