MONDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS PLAY (YTD 4-3)

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
Baltimore/Cleveland over 4.5 -115:
The Indians (34-28) failed to sweep Seattle on Sunday dropping a 6-2 decision. Kyle Seager went 3 for 5 with 2 runs scored including a solo HR, his 13th of the season. Jake Fraley added a 3 run pinch hit HR, and JP Crawford went 3 for 5 with an RBI single. It was a subpar outing for Shane Bieber who allowed 5 ER on 10 hits over 5 2/3 walking 2 and striking out 8 falling to 7-4 overall. That was plenty of support for Logan Gilbert who went 6 2/3 strong giving up just 1 run on 4 hits walking one and striking out 6 evening his record to 2-2. Eddie Rosario went 2 for 3 with a run scored and Ahmed Rosario went 1 for 3 driving in 2 in the losing effort. Cleveland remains at Progressive Field to begin a 4 game series with Baltimore (22-42), who were swept over the weekend against Tampa Bay, including a 7-1 defeat on Sunday. Randy Arozarena put the game away in the bottom of the 7th with a grand slam, his 8th HR of the season. Taylor Walls went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI as Josh Fleming relieved Michael Wacha in the third and pitched 4 scoreless innings walking one and striking out 3 improving his record to 6-4. The O's have now been swept 7 times this season as Bruce Zimmerman allowed 3 runs on 6 hits in 5 2/3 falling to 4-4 overall.
Carlos Mejia (1-1 4.15) makes the spot start tonight for the Tribe. The 24 year old rookie, known as a middle reliever was shelled in his last outing against St Louis giving up 4 runs on 3 hits in just 2/3 of an inning in an 8-2 loss to St Louis. Mejia faces an Orioles lineup hitting a paltry .237 overall averaging a shade over 4 runs per contest and just 12th in the AL with 69 HR. Cedric Mullens (.321 9 19) hit .500 last week and safely in 6 of his last 7 games. It included a 5 for 5 game in a loss to these same Indians at Camden Yards. Trey Mancini (.272 12 47) leads the Birds in power and production including 6th in the NL in RBI, but recently has been mired in a 5 for 27 (.185) slump. Freddy Galvis (.252 9 23) has also found misfortune at the plate lately going just 2 for his last 15 (.133). Ryan Mountcastle (.243 8 32) saw a 5 game hitting streak (.357) come to an end and has now gone hitless as the team's DH in his last 11 at bats.
The O's counter with Dean Kremer (0-5 6.87) who still is searching for his 1st win in this, his 8th start. The 25 year old righty rookie has been shelved in his last 3 outings surrendering 11 ER over his last 12 IP (8.25) walking 7 and striking out 12. He may once again be on borrowed time in the rotation as he faces an Indians lineup hitting just .225, averaging 4.1 runs per game, and right above Baltimore with 71 HR. A lot of the offense is focused around Jose Ramirez (.270 14 36) who is batting .350 over his last 5 games leading the Tribe in power and production. Framil Reyes (.257 11 29) is expected to miss at least a month with an oblique strain. Eddie Rosario (.244 4 34) has hit safely in 5 of his last 7 games (.357) with 6 RBI. Amed Rosario (.280 6 19) has seen more playing time as of late extending his hitting streak to 8 games yesterday (.452).
We get a fairly decent price this evening at one of the more pitcher friendly parks at Progressive Field, and things should clear up nicely after a gloomy rainy day has carried into tonight to delay the start Given the elements and the matchup tonight, Mejia will look to make a successful spot start while Kremer tries to turn things around looking for his first win of the season. Innings by the starters could sure be limited depending on who does better and which offense could support either. Both lineups do have some pop in them and both could take advantage early despite two teams going in opposite directions.
4-3 .571 +.70
The Indians (34-28) failed to sweep Seattle on Sunday dropping a 6-2 decision. Kyle Seager went 3 for 5 with 2 runs scored including a solo HR, his 13th of the season. Jake Fraley added a 3 run pinch hit HR, and JP Crawford went 3 for 5 with an RBI single. It was a subpar outing for Shane Bieber who allowed 5 ER on 10 hits over 5 2/3 walking 2 and striking out 8 falling to 7-4 overall. That was plenty of support for Logan Gilbert who went 6 2/3 strong giving up just 1 run on 4 hits walking one and striking out 6 evening his record to 2-2. Eddie Rosario went 2 for 3 with a run scored and Ahmed Rosario went 1 for 3 driving in 2 in the losing effort. Cleveland remains at Progressive Field to begin a 4 game series with Baltimore (22-42), who were swept over the weekend against Tampa Bay, including a 7-1 defeat on Sunday. Randy Arozarena put the game away in the bottom of the 7th with a grand slam, his 8th HR of the season. Taylor Walls went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI as Josh Fleming relieved Michael Wacha in the third and pitched 4 scoreless innings walking one and striking out 3 improving his record to 6-4. The O's have now been swept 7 times this season as Bruce Zimmerman allowed 3 runs on 6 hits in 5 2/3 falling to 4-4 overall.
Carlos Mejia (1-1 4.15) makes the spot start tonight for the Tribe. The 24 year old rookie, known as a middle reliever was shelled in his last outing against St Louis giving up 4 runs on 3 hits in just 2/3 of an inning in an 8-2 loss to St Louis. Mejia faces an Orioles lineup hitting a paltry .237 overall averaging a shade over 4 runs per contest and just 12th in the AL with 69 HR. Cedric Mullens (.321 9 19) hit .500 last week and safely in 6 of his last 7 games. It included a 5 for 5 game in a loss to these same Indians at Camden Yards. Trey Mancini (.272 12 47) leads the Birds in power and production including 6th in the NL in RBI, but recently has been mired in a 5 for 27 (.185) slump. Freddy Galvis (.252 9 23) has also found misfortune at the plate lately going just 2 for his last 15 (.133). Ryan Mountcastle (.243 8 32) saw a 5 game hitting streak (.357) come to an end and has now gone hitless as the team's DH in his last 11 at bats.
The O's counter with Dean Kremer (0-5 6.87) who still is searching for his 1st win in this, his 8th start. The 25 year old righty rookie has been shelved in his last 3 outings surrendering 11 ER over his last 12 IP (8.25) walking 7 and striking out 12. He may once again be on borrowed time in the rotation as he faces an Indians lineup hitting just .225, averaging 4.1 runs per game, and right above Baltimore with 71 HR. A lot of the offense is focused around Jose Ramirez (.270 14 36) who is batting .350 over his last 5 games leading the Tribe in power and production. Framil Reyes (.257 11 29) is expected to miss at least a month with an oblique strain. Eddie Rosario (.244 4 34) has hit safely in 5 of his last 7 games (.357) with 6 RBI. Amed Rosario (.280 6 19) has seen more playing time as of late extending his hitting streak to 8 games yesterday (.452).
We get a fairly decent price this evening at one of the more pitcher friendly parks at Progressive Field, and things should clear up nicely after a gloomy rainy day has carried into tonight to delay the start Given the elements and the matchup tonight, Mejia will look to make a successful spot start while Kremer tries to turn things around looking for his first win of the season. Innings by the starters could sure be limited depending on who does better and which offense could support either. Both lineups do have some pop in them and both could take advantage early despite two teams going in opposite directions.
4-3 .571 +.70
Last edited: