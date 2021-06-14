MONDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS PLAY (YTD 4-3)

ChiCubs/NYM over 4.5 -120:

The first place Mets (32-25) unfortunately did not get the sweep of the San Diego Padres, as a late outburst by SD propelled the Pods to a 7-3 win at Citifield yesterday. A GS by Fernando Tatis and a Manny Machado HR highlighted a 6 run 7th inning against Jeryus Familia. Familia fell to 2-1, took his first blown save and gave up 4 runs on 4 hits in 1 2/3 innings coming in for a Luchessi relief appearance. Tatis, Machado, and Tommy Pham each had 2 hits and homered, which included Tatis' league leading 19th. That helped Chris Paddack (3-5) escape with the win, as he allowed 2 runs on 6 hits through 6, not walking a batter and striking out 9. Jose Peraza homered for the Mets in a losing effort. The Mets stay home to play a 4 game series with the Cubs, and lead the Phillies by 3 games heading into tonight;s action.



The Mets send struggling David Peterson (1-5 6.32) this evening to the hill who has been crushed over his last 3 outings. Combined he has been tallied with 12 earned and 16 hits over 9 innings with 7 walks and 7 strikeouts. Peterson has not won in a month and a half and will look to stop the bleeding tonight. He faces a Cubs lineup batting just .234 overall but averaging 4.6 runs per game and 4th in the NL with 88 HR. Kris Bryant (.298 13 39) is putting some impressive power numbers thus far, but is just 5 for 26 (.192) over his last 7 games. Anthony Rizzo (.265 7 29) has also been paltry going just 4 for 22 (.182 over his last 6 games. Patrick Wisdom (.327 8 12) has certainly impressed in this, his rookie season getting the nod over Matt Duffy (.278 1 12) as of late. Joc Pederson (.244 9 26) got off to a slow start but has heated up going 7 for 21 (.333 )over his last 5 games. Javier Baez (.236 14 40) has suffered a thumb injury, and despite leading the Cubs in power and production, is mired in a 4 for 40 slump (.100) before his injury,



Jake Arrieta (5-6 4.97) counters Peterson this evening, and is going through his own struggles as of late with a 7.58 ERA over his last 11 IP. However, anytime you pitch against the Mets, it for the most part could mean slumpbuster. The Mets are also batting .234 and averaging just 3.8 runs with being third worst in the NL with only 59 HR. Pete Alonso (.262 10 31) despite the leader on the Mets in offensive efficiency, is just a shell of himself this season in comparison to the previous few. He is batting .310 over his last 6 games but has stranded a lot of potential rallies with RISP. Jonathan Villar (.255 6 15) has a modest 3 game hitting streak (.417). James McCann (.240 6 22) on the other hand, comes through in the clutch when he is in the starting lineup and gets a chance to play. Brandon Nimmo (.318 1 8) is nearing a rehab assignment soon due to an injured finger. And most dissapointingly, Fransicso Lindor (.220 6 15) is finally seeming to turn the corner after a very slow first third of the season batting .316 over his last 5 games.



We get a fairly expensive price this evening in the city that never sleeps. The Cubs have squandered tons of opportunities this season with RISP this season, but have a balanced powerful lineup building their own offense from late rallies. Against Peterson should be no exception as it's been quite sometime he hasn't had the ability to hold down the fort. Consequently Arrieta has also shown his vulnerability as of late, but Alonso needs help especially with Lindor coming out of his much maligned slump. Light winds and fair weather should be the rule tonight. The Mets, like the Cubs, have had their chances putting together big innings, so it's only a question of which starter will crumble keeping their starts at bay.