MONDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS PLAY (YTD 4-3)

jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
Baltimore/Cleveland over 4.5 -115:
The Indians (34-28) failed to sweep Seattle on Sunday dropping a 6-2 decision. Kyle Seager went 3 for 5 with 2 runs scored including a solo HR, his 13th of the season. Jake Fraley added a 3 run pinch hit HR, and JP Crawford went 3 for 5 with an RBI single. It was a subpar outing for Shane Bieber who allowed 5 ER on 10 hits over 5 2/3 walking 2 and striking out 8 falling to 7-4 overall. That was plenty of support for Logan Gilbert who went 6 2/3 strong giving up just 1 run on 4 hits walking one and striking out 6 evening his record to 2-2. Eddie Rosario went 2 for 3 with a run scored and Ahmed Rosario went 1 for 3 driving in 2 in the losing effort. Cleveland remains at Progressive Field to begin a 4 game series with Baltimore (22-42), who were swept over the weekend against Tampa Bay, including a 7-1 defeat on Sunday. Randy Arozarena put the game away in the bottom of the 7th with a grand slam, his 8th HR of the season. Taylor Walls went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI as Josh Fleming relieved Michael Wacha in the third and pitched 4 scoreless innings walking one and striking out 3 improving his record to 6-4. The O's have now been swept 7 times this season as Bruce Zimmerman allowed 3 runs on 6 hits in 5 2/3 falling to 4-4 overall.

Carlos Mejia (1-1 4.15) makes the spot start tonight for the Tribe. The 24 year old rookie, known as a middle reliever was shelled in his last outing against St Louis giving up 4 runs on 3 hits in just 2/3 of an inning in an 8-2 loss to St Louis. Mejia faces an Orioles lineup hitting a paltry .237 overall averaging a shade over 4 runs per contest and just 12th in the AL with 69 HR. Cedric Mullens (.321 9 19) hit .500 last week and safely in 6 of his last 7 games. It included a 5 for 5 game in a loss to these same Indians at Camden Yards. Trey Mancini (.272 12 47) leads the Birds in power and production including 6th in the NL in RBI, but recently has been mired in a 5 for 27 (.185) slump. Freddy Galvis (.252 9 23) has also found misfortune at the plate lately going just 2 for his last 15 (.133). Ryan Mountcastle (.243 8 32) saw a 5 game hitting streak (.357) come to an end and has now gone hitless as the team's DH in his last 11 at bats.

The O's counter with Dean Kremer (0-5 6.87) who still is searching for his 1st win in this, his 8th start. The 25 year old righty rookie has been shelved in his last 3 outings surrendering 11 ER over his last 12 IP (8.25) walking 7 and striking out 12. He may once again be on borrowed time in the rotation as he faces an Indians lineup hitting just .225, averaging 4.1 runs per game, and right above Baltimore with 71 HR. A lot of the offense is focused around Jose Ramirez (.270 14 36) who is batting .350 over his last 5 games leading the Tribe in power and production. Framil Reyes (.257 11 29) is expected to miss at least a month with an oblique strain. Eddie Rosario (.244 4 34) has hit safely in 5 of his last 7 games (.357) with 6 RBI. Amed Rosario (.280 6 19) has seen more playing time as of late extending his hitting streak to 8 games yesterday (.452).

We get a fairly decent price this evening at one of the more pitcher friendly parks at Progressive Field, and things should clear up nicely after a gloomy rainy day has carried into tonight to delay the start Given the elements and the matchup tonight, Mejia will look to make a successful spot start while Kremer tries to turn things around looking for his first win of the season. Innings by the starters could sure be limited depending on who does better and which offense could support either. Both lineups do have some pop in them and both could take advantage early despite two teams going in opposite directions.

4-3 .571 +.70
 
Last edited:
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
ChiCubs/NYM over 4.5 -120:
The first place Mets (32-25) unfortunately did not get the sweep of the San Diego Padres, as a late outburst by SD propelled the Pods to a 7-3 win at Citifield yesterday. A GS by Fernando Tatis and a Manny Machado HR highlighted a 6 run 7th inning against Jeryus Familia. Familia fell to 2-1, took his first blown save and gave up 4 runs on 4 hits in 1 2/3 innings coming in for a Luchessi relief appearance. Tatis, Machado, and Tommy Pham each had 2 hits and homered, which included Tatis' league leading 19th. That helped Chris Paddack (3-5) escape with the win, as he allowed 2 runs on 6 hits through 6, not walking a batter and striking out 9. Jose Peraza homered for the Mets in a losing effort. The Mets stay home to play a 4 game series with the Cubs, and lead the Phillies by 3 games heading into tonight;s action.

The Mets send struggling David Peterson (1-5 6.32) this evening to the hill who has been crushed over his last 3 outings. Combined he has been tallied with 12 earned and 16 hits over 9 innings with 7 walks and 7 strikeouts. Peterson has not won in a month and a half and will look to stop the bleeding tonight. He faces a Cubs lineup batting just .234 overall but averaging 4.6 runs per game and 4th in the NL with 88 HR. Kris Bryant (.298 13 39) is putting some impressive power numbers thus far, but is just 5 for 26 (.192) over his last 7 games. Anthony Rizzo (.265 7 29) has also been paltry going just 4 for 22 (.182 over his last 6 games. Patrick Wisdom (.327 8 12) has certainly impressed in this, his rookie season getting the nod over Matt Duffy (.278 1 12) as of late. Joc Pederson (.244 9 26) got off to a slow start but has heated up going 7 for 21 (.333 )over his last 5 games. Javier Baez (.236 14 40) has suffered a thumb injury, and despite leading the Cubs in power and production, is mired in a 4 for 40 slump (.100) before his injury,

Jake Arrieta (5-6 4.97) counters Peterson this evening, and is going through his own struggles as of late with a 7.58 ERA over his last 11 IP. However, anytime you pitch against the Mets, it for the most part could mean slumpbuster. The Mets are also batting .234 and averaging just 3.8 runs with being third worst in the NL with only 59 HR. Pete Alonso (.262 10 31) despite the leader on the Mets in offensive efficiency, is just a shell of himself this season in comparison to the previous few. He is batting .310 over his last 6 games but has stranded a lot of potential rallies with RISP. Jonathan Villar (.255 6 15) has a modest 3 game hitting streak (.417). James McCann (.240 6 22) on the other hand, comes through in the clutch when he is in the starting lineup and gets a chance to play. Brandon Nimmo (.318 1 8) is nearing a rehab assignment soon due to an injured finger. And most dissapointingly, Fransicso Lindor (.220 6 15) is finally seeming to turn the corner after a very slow first third of the season batting .316 over his last 5 games.

We get a fairly expensive price this evening in the city that never sleeps. The Cubs have squandered tons of opportunities this season with RISP this season, but have a balanced powerful lineup building their own offense from late rallies. Against Peterson should be no exception as it's been quite sometime he hasn't had the ability to hold down the fort. Consequently Arrieta has also shown his vulnerability as of late, but Alonso needs help especially with Lindor coming out of his much maligned slump. Light winds and fair weather should be the rule tonight. The Mets, like the Cubs, have had their chances putting together big innings, so it's only a question of which starter will crumble keeping their starts at bay.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top