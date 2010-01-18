Mondays MLK Plays

New to the forum guys, been wagering for about 5 years now. So I hope I can contribute to the EOG forums. I just figured I would jump right into the mix & post some plays.
200/220 GSW ML +110 5dimes
True Chicago has been hot as of late, but the Bulls are 4-13 on the road. Also there is something about this line that seems strange the ML is about to zero out. If Golden State heats up in this game, Chicago is gonna have a hard time keeping up.
