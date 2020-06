TonyMar said: Exactly...



clinton believed the polls in '16.



ruined her celebration party w/the fireworks and dancing girls... Click to expand...

Hillary rarely polled in the 50% range the entire campaign as she normally at around 44% with more undecideds and support for 3rd party candidates. Joe is pulling 50% or better in most polls.There’s been this myth the national polls were way off but in the end they really weren’t as she won popular vote by 3 million. BunkerBoy pulled an inside straight in 16 while balancing on a high wire by winning PA-WI-MI by a total of 77K votes.BunkerBoy is dead to rights in this election