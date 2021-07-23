More uncovered info on Trumps crooked Cabinet.

Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
boston massacre said:
You Believe Anything.

Just Another Pile of Democratic Everyday Horseshit.

People Admit, That Kavanaugh Did Indeed Steal a Candy Bar, as a 6 Year Old.
And got drunk on beer every night and raped that Ford woman. You are indeed correct.

Fake judge. Congress will be investigating and exposing the truth too. It will be great when this drunk gets removed from the SCOTUS.

His wife and kid sat thru that trial and both now know her husband and father attempted to rape that woman.
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
Do you think he'll cry ? again when he's removed from the bench?


Or just crack another beer?
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
Bushay said:
Ford woman.

A Poor Deranged Soul.


Charges Will Follow When That Candy Bar Turns Up.

We'll Have To Wait Though, Just Like The Trump/Russian Collusion Hoax Charges, That Suckers Like You, Lost All Your Drool Over.

Don't Forget The Insurrection.

Except Nobody's Been Charged With Insurrection There, Flaky Boy.

Keep Copying and Pasting That Twitter Stuff.

It's a Nice Tool For Pathological Liars and Downtrodden Snow Flakes Like You.
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
If they just had the routers they could prove the election was stolen.

Why won't they give up the routers???


Surely Kavanagh could help them get them.

Wouldn't Kavanagh help them?

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Why won't they give up the routers???
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
Bushay said:
If they just had the routers they could prove the election was stolen.

Why won't they give up the routers???


Surely Kavanagh could help them get them.

Wouldn't Kavanagh help them?

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Why won't they give up the routers???
Back and Forth.

Trump Always on The Brain.

New Comer Kavanaugh Starting To Run a Close Second.

And Always a Scared Kitten To Talk Biden.

A Frightened Little Boy.
 
