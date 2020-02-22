Top 10 Most Popular Sports in The World [Updated 2020]

by sportsshow.net

Global Fan Base and Audience Viewership on TV TV Rights Deals Popularity on Internet Presence on Social Media Number of Professional Leagues in the World Average Salary of Athletes in the Top Leagues Sponsorship Deals Number of Countries in Which the Sport is Popular Biggest Competition Relevancy Throughout the Year Access to the General Public Number of Amateur Players in The World The prominence of the sport in sports headlines on print and electronic media

Today we are going to take a look at the. But before we do that it is important to know the importance of sports and the criteria that should be used to make a ranking of sports.Sports play an important role in our lives. From the early childhood years where we take sports very seriously to the later years in life where we consider it as a hobby, a fitness ritual, and sometimes even a profession. Today in every part of the world some sport is passionately followed. People take their sporting heroes as their role models and often have an emotional attachment with their favorite sports stars and sports teams. People in different regions of the world have different favorite sports. This makes ranking sports quite a challenging and difficult job. This is exactly why it is hard to ascertain the reliability and accuracy of different sports lists out there.Here, it is important to know exactly what do we mean by. The word “popular” could mean “most-watched sports,” “most played sports,” or “most revenue-generating sports”. But in all honesty, it would be unfair to rank the sports by popularity, if we take just one or two criteria. Therefore, we have decided to use 14 different criteria in order to rank theWe have used these extensive criteria in order to make sure that we can accurately ascertain the popularity of different sports and rank them in the correct order. Hopefully, this list compiled after thorough research would be helpful for you.1. Soccer/Association Football 3.5 Billion2. Cricket 2.5 Billion3. Basketball 2.2 Billion4. Field Hockey 2 Billion5. Tennis 1 Billion6. Volleyball 900 Million7. Table Tennis 850 Million8. Baseball 500 Million9. Americal Football 410 Million9, Rugby 410 Million10 Golf 390