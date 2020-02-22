Most Popular Sports in The World

U

universalist

EOG Addicted
#1
#1
Top 10 Most Popular Sports in The World [Updated 2020]
by sportsshow.net


Today we are going to take a look at the top 10 most popular sports in the world. But before we do that it is important to know the importance of sports and the criteria that should be used to make a ranking of sports.Sports play an important role in our lives. From the early childhood years where we take sports very seriously to the later years in life where we consider it as a hobby, a fitness ritual, and sometimes even a profession. Today in every part of the world some sport is passionately followed. People take their sporting heroes as their role models and often have an emotional attachment with their favorite sports stars and sports teams. People in different regions of the world have different favorite sports. This makes ranking sports quite a challenging and difficult job. This is exactly why it is hard to ascertain the reliability and accuracy of different sports lists out there.
Here, it is important to know exactly what do we mean by most popular sports. The word “popular” could mean “most-watched sports,” “most played sports,” or “most revenue-generating sports”. But in all honesty, it would be unfair to rank the sports by popularity, if we take just one or two criteria. Therefore, we have decided to use 14 different criteria in order to rank the most popular sports in the world.

Criteria Used for Ranking:
  1. Global Fan Base and Audience
  2. Viewership on TV
  3. TV Rights Deals
  4. Popularity on Internet
  5. Presence on Social Media
  6. Number of Professional Leagues in the World
  7. Average Salary of Athletes in the Top Leagues
  8. Sponsorship Deals
  9. Number of Countries in Which the Sport is Popular
  10. Biggest Competition
  11. Relevancy Throughout the Year
  12. Access to the General Public
  13. Number of Amateur Players in The World
  14. The prominence of the sport in sports headlines on print and electronic media
We have used these extensive criteria in order to make sure that we can accurately ascertain the popularity of different sports and rank them in the correct order. Hopefully, this list compiled after thorough research would be helpful for you.

Here is a Table of Top 10 Popular Sports

1. Soccer/Association Football 3.5 Billion

2. Cricket 2.5 Billion

3. Basketball 2.2 Billion

4. Field Hockey 2 Billion

5. Tennis 1 Billion

6. Volleyball 900 Million

7. Table Tennis 850 Million

8. Baseball 500 Million

9. Americal Football 410 Million

9, Rugby 410 Million

10 Golf 390
 
Last edited:
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
#2
#2
Top TV Sports in Asia on any given day...

Futbol (soccer)
Cricket
Golf
Badmitton
Tennis
Formula One
Field Hockey
Rugby
Table Tennis
Volleyball
Snooker
Track and Field
All Winter Sports
WWE
Boxing
MMA
Basketball (from all over the world)

I have 12-15 channels of sports on my cable and these are the most popular...can be watched anytime of the day and night....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top