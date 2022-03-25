Most underrated team in the tourney

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
Go on Kelvin, you can say it.
Lute in the high heavens will also tell ya.
AAC, it doesn't matter where. That 5 seed is committee disappointing given that perimeter shooting and relentless quick guarding defense. They easily could've been a 3.
Certainly Arizona was deserving of a number 1 seed. But they're like paper champions playing out of a bubble gum conference.
A "Union Kane" champion if you will, for all those Rocky 5 historians? Playing square until the final 5:00 is only going to get you so far hoping to win in the end. Kelvin and company takes care of business early and throughout.
Lute in the high heavens will also tell ya.
AAC, it doesn't matter where. That 5 seed is committee disappointing given that perimeter shooting and relentless quick guarding defense. They easily could've been a 3.
Certainly Arizona was deserving of a number 1 seed. But they're like paper champions playing out of a bubble gum conference.
A "Union Kane" champion if you will, for all those Rocky 5 historians? Playing square until the final 5:00 is only going to get you so far hoping to win in the end. Kelvin and company takes care of business early and throughout.
Last edited: