MRBOWLING300 NFL post-up contest players: $500 college football bowls contest

This is a contest being offered to the post-up players from MrBowling's / BetDSI NFL contest here at EOG.



It will only involve contestants from mrbowling's post-up contest and it'll have one $500 winner. If Dell Dude happens to strike lightning and win, I'm going to add an extra $100. His fades have really helped me compete in other contests.



I will post lines and do all the grading. JK will help resolving any disputes, if needed. Since Mr B handles the season-long NFL post-up contest here without participating, I am granting my entry to Mrbowling300. I may or may not post contest picks. However, I am not eligible to win the $500. Other granting will not be permitted for this contest.



The below list includes the eligible posters for this contest.



SPARTANKING

SPORTSRMYLIFE

SPARTAN MIKE

WOODROW WILSON

GRANDE123 AKA VJO DINOSAUR

BOMZEE

RAILBIRD

MONEYBALL

SHARKY99

HR07

BAMA JAMES

TRYTRYTRY

MURPHY'S BEST

MIKE499

CECTHEFLEECE

DURBIFY

NOWSHESMYRUCA

DELL DUDE

MRBOWLING300



Lines will be posted this evening, Tuesday December 12th.



Since the first game FCS Albany / South Dakota State is Friday December 15th, the deadline to submit picks is 7:00 p.m., eastern time, 4:00 p.m. pacific time., Friday, December 15th.



There will not be any exceptions to the deadline.



Each contestant will make twenty (20) selections among those games.



Only point spreads will be used for this contest. No totals O/U. It seemed to confuse people during the previous contest.



Selecting both teams in any game is not permitted.



Five selections will be 3*

Five selections will be 4*

Five selections will be 5*

Two selections will be 7*

Two selections will be 8*

One selection will be 10*



Your entire list of selections must be made via a single post, within this thread, prior to the deadline.



I'm going to show my comptrbob side here and ask that you not edit your card after it's posted.



Please remember to assign a #* value to each of your selections. If we have to guess, you'll receive +3 points for unmarked winning selections, 0 for pushes, and -10 points for unmarked losing selections.



All posts will be made in this thread. No private posts, for I want the grading to be simple and also want others who aren't involved to be able to view the aggregate picks.



Lines will be different than typical contests. I.E. Vanderbilt -3, Stanford +2.5



A few games on a key number, won't have a shaded line. I'll use bold font for those.



Each winning selection will receive +3, +4, +5, +7, +8, or +10 points

Each push selection will receive 0 points

Each losing selection will receive -3, -4, -5, -7, -8, or -10 points



The contestant with the highest (preferably above 0) point total wins the $500.



Tiebreaker: Earliest time-stamped post with all selections.



PLEASE WAIT FOR THE LINES TO BE POSTED BEFORE SUBMITTING YOUR SELECTIONS.



Good luck and lines will be posted this evening.