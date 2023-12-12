MRBOWLING300 NFL post-up contest players: $500 college football bowls contest

This is a contest being offered to the post-up players from MrBowling's / BetDSI NFL contest here at EOG.

It will only involve contestants from mrbowling's post-up contest and it'll have one $500 winner. If Dell Dude happens to strike lightning and win, I'm going to add an extra $100. His fades have really helped me compete in other contests.

I will post lines and do all the grading. JK will help resolving any disputes, if needed. Since Mr B handles the season-long NFL post-up contest here without participating, I am granting my entry to Mrbowling300. I may or may not post contest picks. However, I am not eligible to win the $500. Other granting will not be permitted for this contest.

The below list includes the eligible posters for this contest.

SPARTANKING
SPORTSRMYLIFE
SPARTAN MIKE
WOODROW WILSON
GRANDE123 AKA VJO DINOSAUR
BOMZEE
RAILBIRD
MONEYBALL
SHARKY99
HR07
BAMA JAMES
TRYTRYTRY
MURPHY'S BEST
MIKE499
CECTHEFLEECE
DURBIFY
NOWSHESMYRUCA
DELL DUDE
MRBOWLING300

Lines will be posted this evening, Tuesday December 12th.

Since the first game FCS Albany / South Dakota State is Friday December 15th, the deadline to submit picks is 7:00 p.m., eastern time, 4:00 p.m. pacific time., Friday, December 15th.

There will not be any exceptions to the deadline.

Each contestant will make twenty (20) selections among those games.

Only point spreads will be used for this contest. No totals O/U. It seemed to confuse people during the previous contest.

Selecting both teams in any game is not permitted.

Five selections will be 3*
Five selections will be 4*
Five selections will be 5*
Two selections will be 7*
Two selections will be 8*
One selection will be 10*

Your entire list of selections must be made via a single post, within this thread, prior to the deadline.

I'm going to show my comptrbob side here and ask that you not edit your card after it's posted.

Please remember to assign a #* value to each of your selections. If we have to guess, you'll receive +3 points for unmarked winning selections, 0 for pushes, and -10 points for unmarked losing selections.

All posts will be made in this thread. No private posts, for I want the grading to be simple and also want others who aren't involved to be able to view the aggregate picks.

Lines will be different than typical contests. I.E. Vanderbilt -3, Stanford +2.5

A few games on a key number, won't have a shaded line. I'll use bold font for those.

Each winning selection will receive +3, +4, +5, +7, +8, or +10 points
Each push selection will receive 0 points
Each losing selection will receive -3, -4, -5, -7, -8, or -10 points

The contestant with the highest (preferably above 0) point total wins the $500.

Tiebreaker: Earliest time-stamped post with all selections.

PLEASE WAIT FOR THE LINES TO BE POSTED BEFORE SUBMITTING YOUR SELECTIONS.

Good luck and lines will be posted this evening.
 
Albany +21
South Dakota State -21.5

Jacksonville State -4
UL Lafayette +3.5

Miami, Ohio +6
Appalachian State -6.5

New Mexico State -4
Fresno State +3.5

UCLA -4
Boise State +3.5

California +2
Texas Tech -2.5

Georgia Southern -4
Ohio U +3.5

Howard +6
Florida A&M -6.5

North Dakota State -1.5
Montana +1

Western Kentucky +2.5
Old Dominion -3

UTSA -13.5
Marshall +13

Syracuse -3
South Florida +2.5

Central Florida -5
Georgia Tech +4.5

Duke +7.5
Troy -8

Arkansas State -1
Northern Illinois PICK

James Madison -2.5
Air Force +2

Georgia State PICK
Utah State -1

South Alabama -16
Eastern Michigan +15.5

Utah -7
Northwestern +6.5

Coastal Carolina +9.5
San Jose State -10

Bowling Green +3.5
Minnesota -4

Texas State -4.5
Rice +4.5

Kansas -12.5
UNLV +12.5

Virginia Tech -8
Tulane +7.5

North Carolina +5.5
West Virginia -6

Louisville -8
Southern California +7.5

Texas A&M -3
Oklahoma State +2.5

SMU -11
Boston College +10.5

Rutgers +1
Miami, Florida -1.5

North Carolina State +3
Kansas State -3

Arizona -3
Oklahoma +3

Clemson -5
Kentucky +4.5

Notre Dame -7
Oregon State +6.5

Memphis +8.5
Iowa State -9

Missouri -2.5
Ohio State +2

Mississippi +3.5
Penn State -4

Auburn -2.5
Maryland +2

Georgia -14
Florida State +14

Toledo +3
Wyoming -3

Wisconsin +10.5
LSU -11

Iowa +8
Tennessee -8.5

Liberty +17.5
Oregon -18

Alabama +1.5
Michigan -2

Texas -4
Washington +4
 
Five selections will be 3*

James Madison -2.5
UNLV +12.5
Rutgers +1
Arizona -3
Maryland +2

Five selections will be 4*

Boise State +3.5
Northwestern +6.5
Minnesoda -4
Louisville -8
Texas A&M -3

Five selections will be 5*

Clemson -5
Oregon State +6.5
Missouri -2.5
Penn State -4
LSU -11

Two selections will be 7*

Iowa +8
Oregon -18

Two selections will be 8*

Florida State +14
Washington +4

One selection will be 10*

Michigan -2
 
3*

Albany +21
Rice +4.5
USC +7.5
Florida State +14
Duke +7.5

4*

Boise State +3.5
Northwestern +6.5
Iowa +8
Oklahoma state +2.5
Liberty +17.5

5*

Mississippi +3.5
James Madison -2.5
SMU -11
Washington +4
Minnesota -4

7*

Missouri -2.5
Oregon State +6.5

8*

Michigan -2
North Dakota State -1.5

10*

Arizona -3
 
No unlv eh?
 
It would be great seeing a Vegas or legal online book offer contests using this format. Comptrbob has explained why it hasn't happened to date.

Following and/or fading the aggregate contest pick counts would be valuable.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
griz had no buisness winning last 2 games, luck box city. nodak state runs well because of their geography and viking heritage- ethinticity, tackling and blue collar blocking, same as iowa and wiscy. nodak st did not win 40 in a row because of 3 fake nfl qbs and their coaching, their qb and coaching has always been irrelevant
 
10* Auburn

8* UL Lafayette
8* Wisconsin

7* Rice
7* Texas Tech

5* Albany
5* West Virginia
5* Washington
5* Toledo
5* New Mexico State

4* Liberty
4* Arizona
4* Mississippi
4* Georgia
4* Ohio University

3* Ohio State
3* Florida A&M
3* Southern Methodist
3* Eastern Michigan
3* Clemson
 
Thank you good man WW!!!

5* New Mexico State -4
Fresno State +3.5

UCLA -4
7* Boise State +3.5

4* California +2
Texas Tech -2.5

8* Georgia Southern -4
Ohio U +3.5

Western Kentucky +2.5
4* Old Dominion -3

Duke +7.5
4* Troy -8

4* Arkansas State -1
Northern Illinois PICK

James Madison -2.5
10* Air Force +2

Georgia State PICK
3* Utah State -1

Coastal Carolina +9.5
3* San Jose State -10

Bowling Green +3.5
3* Minnesota -4

North Carolina +5.5
3* West Virginia -6

3* Louisville -8
Southern California +7.5

Texas A&M -3
5* Oklahoma State +2.5

5* Rutgers +1
Miami, Florida -1.5

5* Arizona -3
Oklahoma +3

7*Missouri -2.5
Ohio State +2

Toledo +3
8* Wyoming -3

5* Wisconsin +10.5
LSU -11

Texas -4
4* Washington +4
 
Recorded.
 
