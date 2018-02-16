Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/16/russians-indicted-in-special-counsel-robert-muellers-probe.html

Wire Fraud and Identity Theft.

The key sentence in the indictment:

Defendants posting as US persons, and without revealing their Russian association, communicated with unwitting individuals associated with the Trump campaign.
1. The Russians posed as Americans
2. The Trump campaign contact were "unwitting individuals."

Finally, based on Mueller's own words, we know that Trump and his campaign never conspired to collude with anyone. In Mueller's own words they were unaware anyone Russian contacted them.

Great day for the President. Best week for stock market since 2011, and cleared of any collusion.

MAGA!
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

Comey and meuller and Rosenstein have as much credibility as the three stooges- on second thought far less.
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

Well said,100% correct
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

Unwitting individuals seems to be the key phrase.

It's the "Get Out of Jail" card.
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

egg on his face mueller and his witch hunt are indicting 13 Russians for supporting Trump and smug rosenstein announces it in the immediate aftermath of the Florida tragedy...... Unreal.
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

Remember when four Americans were killed in Benghazi. You Trumptards went crazy. Hillary did it. Investigate Hillary. it's her fault. Lock her up.

4 Americans killed in Niger under Trump's watch. No investigations ordered by Congress and crickets from the Trumptards. You simpletons can't be taken seriously!
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

Three things from today. We know the election was criminally compromised. We know that, so far there has been nothing released tying the Trump organization to these crimes and that the investigation is ongoing. Thirdly, Donald Trump's ongoing contention that Russia did not interfere, is baseless.
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

So why isn't Jill Stein being investigated for collusion with Russia? The Russian accounts campaigned for her.

Why isn't Bernie Sanders being investigated for collusion with Russia? The Russian accounts certainly campaigned for him.

Why isn't the left being investigated for collusion with Russia? The Russian accounts retweeted and proposed anti Trump protests.

Billy, YOU ARE NOT SMART. Your desperate attempts to come in like an intellectual humiliate yourself.

What we know is that the FBI is focusing on 13 Russians who trolled twitter for all political sides while they ignored credible threats about a suspect with 39 prior interactions with police and it cost 17 Americans to lose their lives.

Say what you want, but the FBI has lost every ounce of credibility.
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

As your congressman kid
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

The White House is completely lacking in credibility, that kind of thing seems to run downhill.

I'm not too sure I know this humiliation deal. How's that work?
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

How about some sanctions now Mr. President. You took an oath to protect America. Congress voted almost unanimously for harsh sanctions on Russia. I believe Trump is guilty of Dereliction of duty for not imposing these sanctions.
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

rosenstein and mueller are looking for trolls somewhere possibly in Russia
If they find them they may extradite them and arrest them
Is this some sort of a joke ?
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

Shit for brains, read the indictment before embarrassing yourself. What you're hearing on Trump TV is a big fat lie. Kinda like the fake memo partially drafted by Trump.

49% of RepubliCons believe Russia didn't interfere with the 2016 election. I wonder if this figure changes after todays indictments?
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

They did not interfere, the Russians have a duty as a nation to try their best to disrupt their adversaries. It's not a surprise, not a crime, and would be shocking if they didn't try it.
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

Its quite incredible that Muellers investigation has uncovered these massive crimes committed by 13 Russians and others. Stolen credit cards, stolen pay pal account. Conspiracy with known and unknown individuals. A million dollar a month budget.

Props to Mueller and his team.
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

You are utterly delusional if you think this is good news today, TheGuesser

The news today shows that

1) The Russian trolls being pursued did not flat out support Donald Trump - they supported ANYTHING that would cause Americans to argue, including Jill Stein, Woke Blacks, Anti Trump rallies, Pro Trump rallies, and Bernie Sanders

2) That none of the Russian trolls being pursued interacted with any American citizen with the American citizen knowing they were interacting with Russian agents


This is terrible, terrible, terrible news for anyone who is praying Trump is guilty of collusion.
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

investigate soros... he is worse than vlad.....
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

what was Obama doing to protect the usa?

the great Obama said russia was no threat.......
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

Funny thing is if Ted Cruz beats Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders beats Hillary Clinton, the Russian accounts would have been supporting Bernie Sanders.

100% fact. But would Bernie Sanders be under investigation? Not a chance in hell.
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

bernie won't run
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

none of this should matter unless an American with ties to a campaign, co-conspired to corrupt the 2016 election.

The US has been meddling in foreign elections forever, is that funny too?
 
Re: Mueller Indicts 16 Russian Nationals

How much of an enemy really is Russia? The relationship has come a long way since the Cold War.
 
