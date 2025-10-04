My experience w/ 11th Hour free trial

Ok, so i signed up early july. I thought the free trial would only be like a week. but they kept sending plays till yesterday, fri Oct 3rd.



Now there was times where i didn't get a play for a day, or i only got 1 play, and i thought the system had finally realized i shouldn't still be receiving plays, but then the plays started back up.



It was generally 2-3, maybe 4 plays a day, Mon-Thur, and on weekend i might've got upwards of 6 plays.



Ok, so after first 8 days, they were up +420



5 more days after that they were up +1960 overall



then by july 23rd they were 23-21 overall for +480



couple days later, record went to 29-25 +575



then through end of july went on a 11-14-2 "run" for -1325, bringing them to 40-39-2 for -750



then they went on a run and swung the record to 59-51-2 for +3175



only to go on another "run" and wipe it out and bring record to 66-65-2 for -5 (negative $5, lolz)



then through middle Aug another bad run and total is now 77-82-2 -1770



continuing on a bad run to bring total to 87-96-2 -3069



then they claw back, and go on a 15-10 run for +2095 and another 14-12 for +400 , bringing total to 116-118-2 -574



mid sept another bad run of 9-15 for -910 , bringing total to 125-133-2 -1484



then another run of 14-9-1 for +2120 total now 139-142-3 for +636



and from sept 27th to oct 2nd 12-7-1 for +1460



and then i got a 7unit play on thur for Sun game of Bal/Hou over 40.5 and i got 2 soccer plays for fri Oct 3rd - and then got a text saying the free trial was over and a discount code to sign up for packages.

So i don't know if any plays were released for the football or wnba games for Fri night on oct 3rd.



the 2 soccer both lost 0-2 for -960 , a -120 3 unit and a -150 4 unit.



that brought the overall free trial to 151-151-4 (just amazing that it ended on an exact 50/50 record) for +1136 overall - and that's all because of the run on big plays over past 12 or so days.



only one 8 unit the whole time, on KC on sept 21st for a win



without calculating the juice on the losses, but if i just add/subtract the unit sizes for everything 5unit to 8unit - doing +5, then -6, then +6, +7, to -7, -5, +5, etc etc over the free trail run for those unit sizes it is +36 units(again i ain't went through to calculate the juice on just those unit sizes for W/L)



again, a 7unit pending for Sun on Bal/Hou over 40.5



would be one helluva an emotional ride with such drastic swings.