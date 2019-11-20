My favorite horse and 2020 Derby pick runs in 10 minutes at AQUEDUCT (RACE 3 #3 THREE TECHNIQUE)

My favorite horse and Derby pick runs in 10 minutes at AQUEDUCT in RACE 3. #3 Three TECHNIQUE

granted he will be 1 to 5 in this tiny filed of 5

worth a show Bridge Jumer maybe

but have a look at him and we shall see if hes a strong one of Derby Train next year....

Three Technique 4/5 ML
Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr. Trainer: Jeremiah Englehart Weight: 122.0
 
TRU Odds WIN Odds WIN $ % PLC $ % SHW $ %
1 6.38 9/2 9,592 14% 2,305 14% 2,819 5%
2 15.56 21 2,516 4% 1,068 7% 1,151 2%
3 1.19 1/9 48,360 71% 9,780 61% 44,000 85%
4 28.39 35 1,573 2% 733 5% 920 2%
5 8.47 8 5,890 9% 2,240 14% 2,734 5%
6 - SCR - - - - - -
Totals 67,931 16,126 51,624
 
John Kelly

Love the way he runs.

Reminiscent of A.P. Indy with the low head carriage.

Bill Parcells bought the horse as a yearling for $180,000.

Great purchase.

Next possible start is January 1 at Aqueduct in the Jerome Stakes.
 
blueline

On what I use he has run faster than par.
Looking at TG he had run
6.25
6.25
9.5

for comparison purposes Maximum Security's first 3 starts were

0.75
6.5
8.25

Tacitus
3.5
8
8

both of those horses making 3rd lifetime start in the 3yo year

early on this horse is a player with all of the usual hurdles ahead of him
 
Jan. 24 Smarty Jones Stakes: Three Technique

A New York maiden and allowance winner, he’s relocated to Arkansas for the winter and could go favored on opening day at Oaklawn Park. NFL Hall of Famer Bill Parcells campaigns him.
 
