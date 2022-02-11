My Friday blog

Viejo Dinosaur said: By the way…what were your observations on the Hardin-Simmons deal…have a feeling you like the Net’s side Click to expand...

Some trades are win-win propositions.I'll guess lose-lose on this one.Never liked Harden.All offense, no defense and a bad attitude.Used the liberal Euro-step rules to his advantage.Doesn't make his teammates better and his shot selection is subpar.Ben Simmons is a monster defender, but his shot cannot be trusted from the free-throw line to the three-point line and everywhere in between.Like Harden, Simmons also seems to be a cancer in the lockerroom.Combine the talents of Harden and Simmons and you have a complete player.I value two-way players in the NBA.