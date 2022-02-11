My Friday blog

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
The storyline of this year's Super Bowl shares a trio of similarities with last year's Super Bowl script.
There's a lower-seeded NFC representative (#4 Rams this year and #5 Bucs last year) hosting the big event in consecutive years after no such occurrence the previous 54 seasons.
There's a veteran quarterback (Matthew Stafford/Tom Brady) trying to prove a point with a new team, hoping to become the missing piece to a starving team's championship puzzle.
And there's two pair of offensive-minded head coaching peers (Sean McVay v Zac Taylor in SB LVI and Bruce Arians v Andy Reid in SB LV) matching wits in a game where a team's defense is likely to be the best unit on the field.
Last February, Tampa Bay defeated Kansas City in a contest that promised a lot more than it delivered.
The non-competitive final score of 31-9 fell 17 points shy of the projected over-under of 57 points.
Kansas City's lack of defensive discipline caused the team to unravel early in the game, committing eight first-half penalties for a Super Bowl-record 95 yards.
The explosive offense of the Chiefs -- NFL regular-season leaders in yards with 6,653 -- was surprisingly held out of the end zone while settling for three insignificant field goals.
Many astute observers feel a large majority of NFL games are lost not won, where the losing side lacks a grasp of their game plan and thus loses control of the score.
Super Bowl LV confirmed the theory as the mistake-prone Chiefs trailed by four points after the first quarter, 15 points after the second quarter and 22 points after the third quarter.
Interestingly, there was no scoring in the fourth quarter of last year's Super Bowl for the fourth time (IV, XIX and XXXI) in the game's history.
This year's Super Bowl total is nearly 10 points off last year's number.
BetDSI (www.betdsi.eu) opened the Rams a 4-point choice with an over-under of 50.
A steady flow of under money has lowered the total to a widely-available 48.5.
The question to ask when first analyzing a football game: "Will a team's quarterback have the necessary time to find holes in an opponent's defense?"
The elementary key to any sport is the ability to rob your opponent of time.
Will Cincinnati's second-year quarterback Joe Burrow display poise or suddenly panic when face-to-face with intimidating pass rushers like Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd?
I see Burrow panicking and committing a turnover or two that will ultimately doom his team's chances this Sunday.
My projected headline for Monday's editions of the LA Times would read: Donald-Led Defense Propels Rams to Super Bowl Win
The lead sentence would go as follows, "Super Bowl MVP Aaron Donald led a swarming Los Angeles defense to a 31-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Inglewood, justifying the team's aggressive offseason rebuild to win NFL's biggest prize."
THE EOG 500.....Only three days left to be part of EOG's free contest sponsored by BetDSI.
The contest is simple and straightforward.
There are two parts to this unique competition: 1) Write a headline for Super Bowl LVI as it might appear in the next day's newspaper and 2) Write the lead sentence as well.
Entries will be judged on accuracy, originality and comprehensiveness.
EOG contributor KANE will not be participating.
He's protesting the unique format of the event.
LEAGUEWIDE STATS.....Bettors who focus on the NFL know better than television analysts and other talking heads when it comes to fourth-down success rates derived by all 32 NFL teams.
Television networks this past year often produced a graphic showing the chance of success for an upcoming fourth-down play based on a sample that includes all fourth-down tries in the 2021-22 regular season.
Why is this a problem?
The Detroit Lions (3-13-1) led the NFL in fourth-down attempts (41) last season.
Seven other NFL teams went for it on fourth down over 30 times.
All seven teams failed to make the postseason.
Bad teams corrupt fourth-down success rates, lowering the leaguewide averages and discouraging some average or above-average teams to go for it on fourth-down when the odds are on their side.
FRIDAY'S BEST BET....Play 877-878 Connecticut-Xavier UNDER 138.5 (-110) widely available.
Both teams are currently slotted as sixth seeds in next month's NCAA tournament, according to the latest projections by ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi.
Xavier started the season 11-2 before hitting a choppy 10-game stretch where the Musketeers went 5-5.
A two-and-a-half week COVID-induced layoff between December 21 and January 7 may have been the reason for the downturn.
Low shooting percentages over the past month have caused problems for Travis Steele's group.
Connecticut historically defends well and this year's squad has held four of its last seven opponents under 60 points.
In all sports, I like to play important games under the total and this game shapes up as an important game, especially for the struggling home team.
In its last home game, Xavier played DePaul, dressed as a 13-point favorite, and managed to score only one point over the game's first five-and-a-half minutes.
Let's root for a similar slow-starting scoring drought tonight.
The EOG 500 (Here's another free shot to win $500)
The February edition of The EOG 500 is simple and straightforward. Contestants are asked to "write tomorrow's headline today" regarding Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to be played Sunday, February 13. There will be two parts to this unique competition. 1) Write a...
forums.eog.com
