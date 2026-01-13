My Tuesday Blog

Wake up, Houston! The curse is officially broken

For the first time in franchise history, the Houston Texans have walked into an opposing stadium in the postseason and walked out with a victory. And they didn’t just win; they absolutely dismantled the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 at Acrisure Stadium last night to punch their ticket to the Divisional Round.



If you turned the game off after the third quarter, you might be confused by that final score. This was a gritty, ugly 7-6 nail-biter for 45 minutes—until DeMeco Ryans' defense decided enough was enough.



The Defense Stole the Show (Literally)

Let’s be honest: C.J. Stroud didn’t have his best stuff yesterday. He looked jittery early on, putting the ball on the ground twice and throwing a pick. In years past, those mistakes would have sent us packing.



But this 2025-26 defense is built different.

They held the Steelers to a measly 175 total yards. They made Aaron Rodgers look every bit of his 43 years, sacking him, harassing him, and eventually forcing the turnovers that blew the game wide open.



The turning point came early in the 4th quarter. With the game still tight, Will Anderson Jr. collapsed the pocket and stripped Rodgers. Sheldon Rankins—big man moving!—scooped it up and rumbled 33 yards for the touchdown. You could feel the air leave the stadium right then.

They weren't done, though. Rookie safety Calen Bullock put the exclamation point on the night with a 50-yard Pick-6 in the final minutes, sending the terrible towels into the trash cans.



Woody Marks: The Unsung Hero

While the defense will get the headlines, we have to talk about rookie running back Woody Marks.

With the passing game sputtering and Stroud under pressure, Marks put the offense on his back. He churned out a season-best 112 yards on the ground, including a 13-yard touchdown run that finally gave the Texans some breathing room. He was the steady hand the offense desperately needed.



What’s Next: Foxborough Awaits

Enjoy this one, Texans fans. We just watched the #1 defense in the league completely erase a Hall of Fame quarterback and shut down weapons like DK Metcalf (held to just 2 catches!).

But the job isn't done. The win sets up a massive Divisional Round showdown next Sunday night against the New England Patriots.



EOG poster Valuist said "The winner of the game already screwed for the Divisional round. Short week and they have to go on the road."



It’s going to be a battle, but if this defense travels to Gillette Stadium the way they traveled to Pittsburgh, anything is possible.



Gambling Joke:



A man has a vision of a giant '5'. All day, he keeps seeing '5' everywhere.



Finally, he leaves work precisely at 5pm, gets on the #5 bus, sits in the fifth seat.



He goes to the track, steps up to window #5, and bets $5 on horse #5 in the fifth race.



IT WORKED!



The horse came in fifth....



Best,



Ray Luca