My Tuesday blog

Hoosier History & NFL Overtime Thrillers: The Weekend Recap

What a weekend for football fans. We just witnessed history in the college ranks and absolute chaos in the NFL Divisional Round. If your heart rate is still settling down, you’re not alone.



The National Championship: Indiana Shocks the World

Indiana 27, Miami 21

They said it couldn't be done. Indiana—yes, that Indiana—are the National Champions. The Hoosiers completed a perfect 16-0 season last night, knocking off the Miami Hurricanes in a 27-21 nail-biter at Hard Rock Stadium.



The Hero: Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza was battered all night but delivered the defining moment: a 12-yard touchdown run on 4th-and-4 in the fourth quarter.



The Defense: Indiana stifled Miami early, but the Canes stormed back behind RB Mark Fletcher Jr. (112 yards, 2 TDs). It came down to the final minute, where an interception of Miami QB Carson Beck sealed the Hoosiers' first-ever football title.



The Narrative: Coach Curt Cignetti turned a program with over 700 historical losses into an undefeated juggernaut in just two years. "Impossible" is just a word to this squad.



NFL Divisional Round: Survival of the Fittest

The road to the Super Bowl has narrowed to four, and the Divisional Round claimed some heavy casualties.



AFC Chaos

Broncos 33, Bills 30 (OT): A classic in Denver. Josh Allen forced OT, but his fourth turnover of the game (an INT in overtime) set up Will Lutz for the winner. The victory was costly, though: Broncos rookie sensation QB Bo Nix fractured his ankle and is out for the playoffs. Jarrett Stidham will lead Denver in the AFC Championship.



Patriots 28, Texans 16: A messy, turnover-filled affair. C.J. Stroud threw four picks (including a pick-six), and despite Drake Maye losing two fumbles, New England’s defense carried them to victory. They now head to Denver.



NFC Dominance & Drama

Seahawks 41, 49ers 6: The shocker of the weekend. Seattle absolutely dismantled their division rivals. Rashid Shaheed opened the game with a kick return TD, and Kenneth Walker III found the end zone three times. The Niners never had a chance.



Rams 20, Bears 17 (OT): Caleb Williams played hero with a game-tying TD pass with 18 seconds left in regulation, but turned villain with an INT in overtime. Rams kicker Harrison Mevis drilled a 42-yarder to send L.A. to Seattle for the NFC Championship.



Next Up: Championship Sunday



AFC: Patriots at Broncos

NFC: Rams at Seahawks



Buckle up. If this weekend was any indication, we are in for a wild finish.



