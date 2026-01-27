My Tuesday Blog

What a weekend for football! We officially have our Super Bowl LX matchup, and it’s a fascinating contrast between a defensive grind in the snow and a high-flying shootout in the Pacific Northwest.



AFC Championship: Patriots 10, Broncos 7

In a game that felt like a throwback to old-school football, the New England Patriots outlasted the Denver Broncos in a literal blizzard at Mile High.



The Conditions: Heavy snow and freezing temperatures turned the field into a "white-out," making vertical passing nearly impossible.



The Turning Point: After falling behind early to a Broncos touchdown, rookie QB Drake Maye used his legs to scramble for New England’s only touchdown just before halftime.



The Closer: Rookie kicker Andres Borregales hit a clutch 25-yard field goal in the third quarter despite the swirling winds. The Patriots' defense held firm from there, blocking a late Denver field goal attempt to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.



NFC Championship: Seahawks 31, Rams 27

While the AFC was a defensive battle, the NFC title game was an offensive explosion at Lumen Field, featuring over 800 yards of total offense.



Darnold’s Career Day: Sam Darnold silenced the doubters, throwing for 346 yards and 3 touchdowns. The highlight of the night? A game-winning touchdown catch by Cooper Kupp—against his former team—to put the Seahawks up for good.



The Rams' Final Stand: Matthew Stafford (374 yards, 3 TDs) and Puka Nacua (165 yards) were nearly unstoppable, but a massive 4th-down stop by the Seahawks' top-ranked defense with five minutes left secured the win.



The Result: Seattle wins the "Pacific Northwest Trilogy" after beating the Rams for the third time this season, advancing to their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history.



The Road to Super Bowl LX

It’s officially set: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium. It’s the "New Era" Patriots against a high-powered Seahawks squad in what promises to be an incredible finale to the season.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------



In sports betting, Closing Line Value (CLV) is widely considered the most reliable metric for measuring a bettor's long-term skill, often more so than actual win/loss records over a small sample.



CLV is calculated by comparing the odds you bet to the "closing line"—the final odds offered by the sharpest sportsbooks (like Pinnacle) just before the event begins.



Here is the breakdown of the arguments for and against prioritizing CLV.



The Argument For CLV (The Efficient Market Hypothesis)

The dominant view among professional bettors is that CLV is the "report card" of your betting process.



The Market is Efficient: The closing line reflects the sum of all available information—injuries, weather, public sentiment, and sharp money. It is the most accurate prediction of the event's true probability.



Proof of Skill (Process > Outcome): In the short term, you can make a bad bet and win (luck), or make a great bet and lose (variance). However, if you consistently bet the Patriots at -3 when the market closes at -4, you are mathematically gaining an edge.



Leading Indicator of Profit: If you consistently beat the closing line, you are effectively buying a product for less than its market value. Over thousands of bets, positive CLV has a near-perfect correlation with positive ROI. If you are winning but consistently have negative CLV, it is a statistical probability that you will eventually lose those profits (regression to the mean).



The Argument Against CLV (Nuance & Practicality)

Critics argue that while CLV is useful, treating it as the only metric is flawed, particularly in specific contexts.



"You Can't Eat CLV": The most obvious argument is that bookmakers pay out on scores, not closing lines. It is possible (though rare) to have a model that identifies a bias in the closing line itself—meaning the market is efficiently processing information but consistently landing on the wrong number due to public bias or herd mentality.



Fake Steam & Feedback Loops: If you are a large bettor or part of a syndicate, your bet itself might move the line. In this case, your CLV is artificial. You didn't beat the market; the market just reacted to your wager. Similarly, following "steam" (heavy line movement) blindly can get you good CLV, but you might be betting into a "head fake" by sharp groups trying to manipulate the price back the other way.



Information vs. Handicapping: Sometimes CLV is driven by late-breaking news (e.g., a QB injury in warmups) rather than handicapping skill.



Example: You bet the OVER early in the week. On Sunday, the starting QB gets the flu. The total drops. You have terrible (negative) CLV. However, your handicap at the time might have been correct; you just got unlucky with news.



Market Types Matter: CLV is critical in highly liquid, efficient markets (NFL spreads, EPL moneyline). It matters much less in "soft" markets (Player Props, lower-division college sports). In these inefficient markets, the closing line is often still wrong, so beating it is less of a guarantee of value, and failing to beat it doesn't necessarily mean you made a bad bet.



Hope you enjoyed reading.



Best,

Ray Luca