My Tuesday Blog

The Loudest Guy on the Board is Usually the Brokest



He’s the one posting in ALL CAPS about his "5-star Play." He’s the one arguing with strangers at 2:00 AM about a foul call in a mid-major college basketball game. He’s the one who seemingly never loses, or if he does, it’s always because of a "rigged" league or a "fluke" play.

Here’s the cold, hard truth: The more time a person spends proving they’re a winner on a message board, the less likely it is that they are actually winning at the window.



The "Selective Recap" Specialist



We’ve all seen him. He’s silent on Saturday when his board is bleeding red, but come Monday morning, he’s posting a "Weekly Recap" that looks like a Hall of Fame resume. He’ll blow a trumpet for the +150 underdog he hit, but he won't say a word about the three -200 favorites that went up in smoke.



The Reality: Real betting isn't a highlight reel; it’s a ledger. If someone is only talking about their winners, they aren't trying to help you—they’re trying to sell you a version of themselves that doesn't exist. Pros don't just "recap" the greens; they audit the reds. They know that you learn more from a bad beat than a lucky win. If a poster's history looks too good to be true, it’s because they’ve scrubbed the reality out of it.



The "Stale Line" Mirage



Then there is the guy who lives in the past. You’ll see him post a play on a game where the market has clearly moved—the line opened at +6, the sharps hammered it, and it’s sitting at +4.5 everywhere on the planet. Yet, miraculously, he posts his pick at +6 and claims he "just got down" at that number.



Let’s be real: Unless he’s betting at a local bookie who hasn't checked a screen in hours, he didn’t get that number. He’s cherry-picking data to inflate his perceived edge. If you can’t get the number he’s quoting, his "advice" is dishonest.



The "Validation" Trap



Real handicapping is a blue-collar grind. It’s a quiet, lonely process of comparing numbers, hunting for line discrepancies, and identifying a live dog before the market moves.

The "Loudest Guy" isn't interested in the grind. He’s interested in the dopamine hit of validation. For him, the "like" on his post is more important than the "paid" stamp on his ticket. He is trading his edge for ego. While he’s busy typing a 500-word defense of his last losing pick, the professionals are already three games ahead, picking off the opening lines.



How to Tell if Someone is Actually "Sharp"



If you want to find the people worth listening to, look for the ones who do the opposite of the Loudest Guy:



They talk about Units and ROI: Amateurs talk about how much they won; pros talk about the percentage of their edge.



They admit to the "Red": If someone claims they don't have losing weeks, they are either a liar or they haven't been betting long enough.



They are quiet when the market is moving: They aren't on the boards during the "witching hour" because they are actually executing their trades.



Learn to Filter the Friction

You don't have to leave the message boards, but you do have to recognize who the fools are. The board can be a great place to spot market sentiment, but it's a dangerous place to find "locks." The true value isn't going to be found in a popular thread where 500 people are agreeing with each other. It’s found in the game that everyone else is calling "unwatchable."



Joke



Some race horses stay in a stable. One of them starts to boast about his track record. “In the last 15 races, I’ve won 8 of them!”



Another horse breaks in, “Well in the last 27 races, I’ve won 19!!”



“Oh that’s good, but in the last 36 races, I’ve won 28!”, says another.



At this point, the horses notice a greyhound dog, who has been sitting there listening. “I don’t mean to boast,” says the greyhound, “but in my last 90 races, I’ve won 88 of them!”



The horses are clearly amazed. Wow!” says one, after a hushed silence. “A talking dog.”