NBA 2025 notes, news, plays

I played two futures so far and both were off market prices, a couple of months ago one of my outs put out the Nuggets to win the Chip +1250 and the Hawks +5700. The Hawks was more of a flyer, they should be good enough to make the postseason, and with the East being as wide open as it is who knows. The Nuggets bet is the one I really like, I liked the moves they made in the offseason. They picked up Jonas Valanciunas to back up Jokic, a solid veteran who should be able to provide good minutes when Jokic is off the floor, They traded MPJ for Cam Johnson, Johnson is a good defender and can shoot the three ball, and playing with Jokic he'll get more open looks due to Jokic's passing ability which might be the best in the league. The Nuggets saved a lot of money with the swap that helped them sign Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway, Brown was with them the year they won the Chip, he was well liked and a good locker room guy, a solid bench player, and Hardaway gives them three point shooting off the bench. Last year's weakness was their bench, Valanciunas, Brown, and Hardaway take care of that. OKC is the clear preseason number 1 team in the West, but I can make the case Denver is 2nd, they're certainly right there with anyone, and regardless of who the play in the playoffs they'll always have the best player in the series. Let's see how a young OKC team handles winning a title, now they'll have a target on their back and will get everyone's best game. The Hawks play was just taking a flyer on a bad number, but I was planning on taking the Nuggets anyway, and getting the nice price I got just made the play all the better.



I don't know what their SL will look like, but if I had to guess

Jokic

Johnson

Gordon

Murray

Braun



Coming off the bench

Valanciunas

Brown

Hardaway

Strawther

Watson



I think this is a dangerous team and a legit threat to OKC in the West.