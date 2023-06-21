NBA Draft & Deals

Miller +100 yesterday. Now -500.If you believe the internet, it's Miller 2 and Scoot 3, would like the Heat to get that Hawkins kid from UConn at 18, might be the best shooter in the draft
Assuming it goes through, it's a home run for Brad Stevens, Brogdon was great for them, but given their depth in the backcourt due to the emergence of Derrick White, he was expendable, so Stevens flips him for Porzingis, who's coming off a career year, and is only 28, GL getting to the rim with Porzingis and Time Lord on the floor. Smart, Brown, Tatum, Porzingis, Time Lord, that's a pretty fucking good SL, Horford and White coming off the bench. I know is hasn't resulted in a Chip, but Stevens has made some incredible moves since becoming GM, already can't wait for next seasonPorzingas to Celtics.
Wizards are the new farm system for teams.
Porzingis to the Celtics….Smart to Memphis….
On paper it's a good trade for Boston, they trade Smart for KP, plus they also got two first rounders from Memphis. That said, Smart is my favorite player, and seeing him go hurts, it's hard to imagine a Celtics team without Marcus Smart, but it's a business, and Brad Stevens made a good business decision, the C's will be loaded next year, and I don't think they're done, I'm hearing they're looking at moving Grant Williams in a sign and trade, and there's also rumors that they'll try to flip the two Memphis picks to move up in tonight's draft
The question is, can Ball and Scoot play together, do their skills complement each other? On paper that's a young and exciting backcourt who will be fun as hell to watch, but I question the fit a littleG League 'Scoot' now -360
Only reason I see CHA drafting him is if LaMelo is not ready for season. Otherwise
don't see why they need a athletic pg who doesn't shoot well.
picks 3 thru 15 will be busts
riley loves the west coast kids.The biggest move in the future market was the Miami Heat who went form 15/1 to 10/1 after drafting Bruin Jaquez Jr.
You Actually Believe Jacquez Moved The Number ??
Please !!!!!!!!!!!!
Getting Damian Lillard Would Do That.