NBA Draft & Deals

Heim said: Porzingas to Celtics.



Wizards are the new farm system for teams.

Assuming it goes through, it's a home run for Brad Stevens, Brogdon was great for them, but given their depth in the backcourt due to the emergence of Derrick White, he was expendable, so Stevens flips him for Porzingis, who's coming off a career year, and is only 28, GL getting to the rim with Porzingis and Time Lord on the floor. Smart, Brown, Tatum, Porzingis, Time Lord, that's a pretty fucking good SL, Horford and White coming off the bench. I know is hasn't resulted in a Chip, but Stevens has made some incredible moves since becoming GM, already can't wait for next season