NBA Draft & Deals

Very similar to the NFL draft, who will be No. 2?

Moreover, like NFL , social media shifting money from G League phenom, now to the Bama
gun slinger....
 
kane

kane

EOG master
If you believe the internet, it's Miller 2 and Scoot 3, would like the Heat to get that Hawkins kid from UConn at 18, might be the best shooter in the draft
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
kane said:
If you believe the internet, it's Miller 2 and Scoot 3, would like the Heat to get that Hawkins kid from UConn at 18, might be the best shooter in the draft
Miller +100 yesterday. Now -500.

I believe at -500....Fezzik is in. 😅
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Master
kane

kane

EOG master
Heim said:
Porzingas to Celtics.

Wizards are the new farm system for teams.
Assuming it goes through, it's a home run for Brad Stevens, Brogdon was great for them, but given their depth in the backcourt due to the emergence of Derrick White, he was expendable, so Stevens flips him for Porzingis, who's coming off a career year, and is only 28, GL getting to the rim with Porzingis and Time Lord on the floor. Smart, Brown, Tatum, Porzingis, Time Lord, that's a pretty fucking good SL, Horford and White coming off the bench. I know is hasn't resulted in a Chip, but Stevens has made some incredible moves since becoming GM, already can't wait for next season
 
choslamshe

choslamshe

EOG Dedicated
This is a championship move for the C's. Their log jam of PGs is solved, Smart good but expendable. Sick lineup for opening night.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
G League 'Scoot' now -360

Only reason I see CHA drafting him is if LaMelo is not ready for season. Otherwise
don't see why they need a athletic pg who doesn't shoot well.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Viejo Dinosaur said:
Porzingis to the Celtics….Smart to Memphis….
On paper it's a good trade for Boston, they trade Smart for KP, plus they also got two first rounders from Memphis. That said, Smart is my favorite player, and seeing him go hurts, it's hard to imagine a Celtics team without Marcus Smart, but it's a business, and Brad Stevens made a good business decision, the C's will be loaded next year, and I don't think they're done, I'm hearing they're looking at moving Grant Williams in a sign and trade, and there's also rumors that they'll try to flip the two Memphis picks to move up in tonight's draft
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Someone needs to explain to me what the Wizards are doing, they trade Rui Hachimura, Bradley Beal, and Porzingis, and got back zero first round picks, how is that even possible? Their return for those guys ends up being Kendrick Nunn, Tyus Jones, Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, and 9 second round picks, LOL, GL with the rebuild, they'll need it
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Heim said:
G League 'Scoot' now -360

Only reason I see CHA drafting him is if LaMelo is not ready for season. Otherwise
don't see why they need a athletic pg who doesn't shoot well.
The question is, can Ball and Scoot play together, do their skills complement each other? On paper that's a young and exciting backcourt who will be fun as hell to watch, but I question the fit a little
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Chris Paul will be a interesting fit at Golden State, even for one year. Doubt they renew his deal. Poole obviously a salary and attitude dump.

Lol GSW had to add picks to unload Poole.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Not a big Poole fan, but at least the Wizards made a move that makes sense, trade CP for a young player plus a first rounder
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Kerr said after their last game in playoffs, the deal with Dray and Poole lingered all year and ultimately led to their downfall.

Translated, Dray staying in Oaktown.

Speaking of staying, doubt with the acquisition of Porzingas Brown going anywhere but Boston. Super max for that guy
is nuts but wouldn't make sense to break up their nucleus now.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
You would think Arkansas is the new Kentucky, talking heads claiming all players NBA ready with 3 projected in Rd 1.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
[TABLE]

Player

Pos

HT

WT

Draft Yr

NBA Team

GP

PPG

RPG

APG


Moussa Diabate

PF

6-11

210

2022

Clippers

22​

2.68​

2.27​

0.18​


Tim Hardaway Jr.

SG

6-5

205

2013

Mavericks

71​

14.35​

3.54​

1.82​


Caleb Houstan

SF

6-8

210

2022

Magic

51​

3.78​

1.94​

0.59​


Caris LeVert

G

6-6

205

2016

Cavaliers

74​

12.12​

3.81​

3.88​


Isaiah Livers

PF

6-7

230

2021

Pistons

52​

6.65​

2.75​

0.79​


Jordan Poole

SG

6-4

192

2019

Warriors

82​

20.43​

2.74​

4.50​


Duncan Robinson

F

6-8

210

2018

Heat

42​

6.38​

1.64​

1.10​


Franz Wagner

SF

6-10

225

2021

Magic

80​

18.56​

4.11​

3.54​


Moe Wagner

PF

6-11

240

2018

Magic

57​

10.53​

4.54​

1.47​

[/TABLE]
9 players found.

[TABLE]    

 


    

 

[/TABLE]

 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Master
I will say a lot of unknown with most of these guys. Draft was bland because it panned out like everybody thought.

Love what they're doing out there in Oklahoma City. They will eventually get a new arena too.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Celtics kept trading their pick for draft picks….

Surprised Sanogo wasn’t drafted but signed by the Bulls…was hoping the Sixers could have signed him…
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
The biggest move in the future market was the Miami Heat who went form 15/1 to 10/1 after drafting Bruin Jaquez Jr.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
boston massacre said:
You Actually Believe Jacquez Moved The Number ??

Please !!!!!!!!!!!!

Getting Damian Lillard Would Do That.
Hard to say. Portland has gone on record the last few days saying they won't deal him and the move was contemporaneous with their pick.

The Bruin Mexican will probably start, add size to their wings which they desperately need and all the other stuff mentioned above.
 
